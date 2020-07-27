Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

Govt approves dual pricing

by Staff reporter
27 Jul 2020 at 08:49hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT has authorised the pricing of goods and services in both the local currency and the United States dollar, barely a year after ditching the multi-currency regime.

"It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has in terms of section 2 of the Exchange Control Act [Chapter 22:05] made the following regulations. The Exchange Control Exclusive use of the Zimbabwe dollar for Domestic Transactions Regulations 2019 published in Statutory Instrument of 212 of 2019 are amended by the insertion of the following section after section 6; Dual Pricing and Displaying and Quoting and Offering of Prices Goods and Services. Any person who provides goods or services in Zimbabwe shall display or quote or offer such goods and services in both Zimbabwe dollar or foreign currency at the ruling exchange rate," reads Statutory Instrument (SI) 185 of 2020 released on Friday.

Last June, authorities made a surprise return to the inflation prone Zimdollar after a 10-year dalliance with the multicurrency system.

The local currency has rapidly lost value to trade at 72 to the greenback, while inflation has skyrocketed to 737,3 % in June.

Analysts say the new rules are a tacit acknowledgement that Zimdollar's return was ill-thought.

Since the return of the local currency, market confidence has been low with the heavily informalised economy preferring to transact in hard currency.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) last week said pursuant to its statement of June 17, 2020 directing providers of goods and services to display, quote or offer prices for such goods and services in Zimbabwe dollar and foreign currency at the ruling market exchange rate as determined by the foreign exchange auction, a significant number of business entities had taken heed.

"Regrettably, some business entities have not complied with the moral suasion directive. with the amendment of the law now having been effected through Statutory Instrument 185 of 2020 published on July 24, 2020, the law will now take its course in respect of non-compliance," RBZ said in a statement.

According to the central bank, since the commencement of the forex auction system on June 23, a total of US$71,1 million has been traded, with the number of bids increasing from 92 per auction to 290 by last week.

Funds allotted were mainly for productive sector import requirements, including procurement of raw materials and packaging (US$32,1 million), machinery, plant, equipment and spares (US$18,2 million) procurement of medicines, chemicals and consumer goods (US$16,5 million) and services (US$4,3 million).

"Priority shall continue to be given to productive sector imports while service and capital payments will be restricted to no more than 20% of auction allotments. Bids for funding legacy foreign exchange obligations and/ or blocked funds will not be eligible," RBZ said.

The central bank said a payment plan to expunge blocked funds was being developed.

Individuals and entities with adequately funded foreign currency accounts (domestic or foreign nostro) were not eligible to participate on the auction.

"While a significant number of bidders have complied with the foreign exchange auction rules, a few have been found wanting for various reasons ranging from failure to abide by exchange control regulations and failure to disclose to their bankers their foreign currency account balances, especially multi-banked entities," RBZ said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

White Compensation; How about ZAPU Properties?

1 hr ago | 218 Views

PHOTOS: Burial of Gukurahundi Commander Perrance Shiri

2 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Coronavirus kills Top CIO Boss

3 hrs ago | 4699 Views

Zimbabwe Army Spokesperson Colonel Mugwisi dies

4 hrs ago | 3196 Views

FULL TEXT: General Sibusiso Moyo showers rare praises on Perrance Shiri

5 hrs ago | 2296 Views

3 'abducted' MDC ladies and their lawyer arrested

5 hrs ago | 2334 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga 'arrested'

5 hrs ago | 2337 Views

BREAKING: MDC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

6 hrs ago | 3557 Views

Israel Dube: Mnangagwa and Mliswa are not Mashonaland: Mashonaland is not mourning the death of Perrance Shiri

6 hrs ago | 2083 Views

'Mnangagwa urinates on the graves of Zimbabwe's heroes' Malema says

6 hrs ago | 3068 Views

19 COVID-19 patients risk death...soldiers block driver from supplying oxygen

7 hrs ago | 1487 Views

'Perrance Shiri died after repenting of Gukurahundi sins'

7 hrs ago | 3293 Views

#31July mass protests situation in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 10141 Views

Perence Shiri the Zimbabwean own hero

9 hrs ago | 1750 Views

LIVE Update of #31July protest

9 hrs ago | 8120 Views

Noic, Sakunda sucked in US$17m loan scandal

10 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Global financiers shut out Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Fresh farm seizures soiling Zimbabwe's image?

10 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zesa workers rally behind Gata

10 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Zimbabweans labour under Zanu-PF debt concrete slab

10 hrs ago | 190 Views

Security forces clear city centre ahead of planned protests

10 hrs ago | 663 Views

Senior doctors down tools

10 hrs ago | 538 Views

Shiri burial today

10 hrs ago | 988 Views

Protests are a human right: UN experts

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

Protests will go on, organisers insist

10 hrs ago | 713 Views

1 more week in jail for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

10 hrs ago | 321 Views

Kasukuwere says his hands are clean

10 hrs ago | 477 Views

US embassy warns its citizens to stay off Zimbabwe streets

10 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mutodi escapes with a warning

10 hrs ago | 1917 Views

MSU postpone examinations due to protests

10 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mugabe's relative jailed for swindling soldier, cop

10 hrs ago | 317 Views

Opposition party distances self from its leader's utterances

10 hrs ago | 620 Views

Masiyiwa struggles to sell stake in Liquid

10 hrs ago | 310 Views

EcoCash probe delays Cassava financials

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

'Private sector now controlling Zimbabwe State'

10 hrs ago | 215 Views

Violence has no place in our civilised society

10 hrs ago | 67 Views

Go well Gudo Guru

10 hrs ago | 409 Views

Government should stop crying wolf

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Sanii Makhalima is set to break his silence

10 hrs ago | 140 Views

Protests: Army takes charge

10 hrs ago | 2183 Views

Mnangagwa vows to put down protests

10 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mutodi withdraws theft case

10 hrs ago | 134 Views

Crackdown on activists intensifies ahead of July 31 protests

10 hrs ago | 44 Views

Shiri died in his car while trying to get help

10 hrs ago | 566 Views

No power cuts till year end, industry assured

10 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe cattle, donkeys border jumps into Botswana, shot dead

10 hrs ago | 72 Views

Security forces on high alert

10 hrs ago | 249 Views

Govts can restrict protests - UN

10 hrs ago | 362 Views

Court halts $7.5m State funding for MDC formations

10 hrs ago | 1927 Views

3 in court over illegal gathering

10 hrs ago | 308 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days