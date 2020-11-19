Latest News Editor's Choice


Young women urged to establish own business enterprises

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
YOUNG women have been encouraged to take advantage of government economic empowerment programmes to transform their lives and contribute to national development.

In an effort to eradicate youth unemployment and grow the economy, government continues to create opportunities for marginalised groups, including young women by partnering the private sector.

Young women of Chegutu under the banner of Empowering Young Women were this week presented with business opportunities by companies operating in the town.

Guest of honour at the event Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni encouraged young women to take the initiative in establishing their own enterprises, saying it is government's policy to create opportunities for all.

Chegutu West legislator Honourable Dexter Nduna who helped in establishing the group implored young women to take advantage of government empowerment programmes.

"As your representative I'm determined to ensure that I offer you all the opportunities available to empower yourselves."

Young women who spoke to Zbc News embraced the initiative.

Meanwhile, Minister Nyoni also launched the Chegutu Arts Crafts Centre and challenged young people to utilise the facility in designing art work of export quality.

Source - zbc

