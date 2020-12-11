Business / Local
Top Tips on how to maintain a Neon Sign
Are you a fan of any neon sign? Are you interested in any neon signs? Some fun is associated with buying a neon sign, but you should ensure that it is looked after properly. However, these neon signs do not require any maintenance, but there are things you can do to ensure your signage to last longer than expected without damage. Below are the top tips on how to maintain a neon sign.
Handle With Care
Real custom neon signs are made by using glass tubes that are usually filled with gas, and due to this, they should be treated and managed with respect. If your sign is just from being delivered, then unwrap it well and handle it with care. Always ensure that you check the tubes to ensure that there are no cracks and everything is in its rightful place. That's not all; while moving your sign about, ensure that you do it carefully. When the time comes to move your signage, almost remember the glass is fragile and should be avoided to contact other surfaces where possible.
Install It In A Safe Place
Before purchasing a neon sign, most people will have in mind the exact location they would want it to be. Before thinking of putting it in a particular place, always consider the safety of that specified location. As mentioned earlier, it has delicate glass tubes, and they need to be installed somewhere in a safe place. However, if you are purchasing the neon bar, ensure it is installed where no one can bump into it.
Clean It Carefully
As much as neon signs require little maintenance, they need to be cleaned from time to time. These signs acquire more dust, and they should be cleaned, so it's essential to know how to clean them. There is no harm in leaving the light switched, but it is encouraged that you should clean them up. Always use a duster to remove all the clouds of dust build-up from the glass tubes. However, if you are struggling to remove dust, you should use a brush. If your sign is especially dirty, you might think of giving it a thorough cleaning. If your sign is unplugged, you can use warm soapy water to clean the tubes. That's not all, and you should always make sure the ingredients do not contain any trace of ammonia as it can cause harm the tubes. Wipe them gently with a clean towel, and this will make the sign look clean, then plug it once again.
Choose The Right Sign
Neon signs can last for a long time, provided they are well taken care of. The first step to ensure you maintain your sign well is by choosing the right one. You should ask yourself some questions like, is the sign reachable to people? Is it going to be in a place where things are always carried?
Having custom neon signs is good but maintaining them is difficult as they should be handled with care, being that they are fragile.
