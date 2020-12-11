Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

Top Tips on how to maintain a Neon Sign

by Staff Writer
1 hr ago | Views
Are you a fan of any neon sign? Are you interested in any neon signs? Some fun is associated with buying a neon sign, but you should ensure that it is looked after properly. However, these neon signs do not require any maintenance, but there are things you can do to ensure your signage to last longer than expected without damage. Below are the top tips on how to maintain a neon sign.
 
Handle With Care
Real custom neon signs are made by using glass tubes that are usually filled with gas, and due to this, they should be treated and managed with respect. If your sign is just from being delivered, then unwrap it well and handle it with care. Always ensure that you check the tubes to ensure that there are no cracks and everything is in its rightful place. That's not all; while moving your sign about, ensure that you do it carefully. When the time comes to move your signage, almost remember the glass is fragile and should be avoided to contact other surfaces where possible.

Install It In A Safe Place
Before purchasing a neon sign, most people will have in mind the exact location they would want it to be. Before thinking of putting it in a particular place, always consider the safety of that specified location. As mentioned earlier, it has delicate glass tubes, and they need to be installed somewhere in a safe place. However, if you are purchasing the neon bar, ensure it is installed where no one can bump into it.

Clean It Carefully
As much as neon signs require little maintenance, they need to be cleaned from time to time. These signs acquire more dust, and they should be cleaned, so it's essential to know how to clean them. There is no harm in leaving the light switched, but it is encouraged that you should clean them up. Always use a duster to remove all the clouds of dust build-up from the glass tubes. However, if you are struggling to remove dust, you should use a brush. If your sign is especially dirty, you might think of giving it a thorough cleaning. If your sign is unplugged, you can use warm soapy water to clean the tubes. That's not all, and you should always make sure the ingredients do not contain any trace of ammonia as it can cause harm the tubes. Wipe them gently with a clean towel, and this will make the sign look clean, then plug it once again.

Choose The Right Sign
Neon signs can last for a long time, provided they are well taken care of. The first step to ensure you maintain your sign well is by choosing the right one. You should ask yourself some questions like, is the sign reachable to people? Is it going to be in a place where things are always carried?
Having custom neon signs is good but maintaining them is difficult as they should be handled with care, being that they are fragile.
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets a structure in Bushbuckridge

2 hrs ago | 549 Views

Knives out for Minister Mavhunga

2 hrs ago | 708 Views

Ramaphosa's final push to oust Ace Magashule

3 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mnangagwa loyalist Gutu confusing COVID-19 correlation with causality

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

Improved civil servants perks a priority

3 hrs ago | 810 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe de-registers three lawyers

3 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Zimbabwe engages Francophone countries

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

Interpol issues Covid-19 alert

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

Police grant verbal go-ahead for Khupe's MDC-T Congress

3 hrs ago | 729 Views

Mine in Mashurugwi deal to end violence

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Mutsvangwa claims 'Zimbabwe economy back on its feet'

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe doctors sound alarm over coronavirus 'secrecy' at schools

3 hrs ago | 492 Views

Mwonzora urges gukurahundi victims compensation, truth telling

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Water crisis ravages Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Bizarre accident picture

4 hrs ago | 1560 Views

WATCH: Celebrating the life of Cal_Vin

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

4 jewelry styling tips for fashion enthusiasts

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Chamisa's Harare council demolished wrong houses

5 hrs ago | 2096 Views

Bhebhe in bid to stop MDC-T extraordinary congress

5 hrs ago | 865 Views

Zimbabwe, Sadc brace for Mozambique war

5 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Khupe fires 60 Chamisa's loyalists

5 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Mwonzora tries to come clean over accusations

5 hrs ago | 546 Views

Underfunded Zec likely to postpone 2023 elections

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

Dangarembga gets passport back

5 hrs ago | 211 Views

Over 10 000 teachers resigned in 2020

5 hrs ago | 718 Views

3,000 delegates for MDC-T extra-ordinary congress

5 hrs ago | 529 Views

Informal sector not affected by 2% tax

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Footballers struck by lightning, one dead

5 hrs ago | 775 Views

Don't stigmatise COVID-19 patients, says Govt official

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zapu criticises government over Gukurahundi

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Jonathan Moyo names Muchehiwa CIO abductors, torturers

5 hrs ago | 958 Views

Retired Police Commissioner Moyo dies

5 hrs ago | 775 Views

COVID-19 tests cause traffic jam at Beitbridge Border Post

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mudenda urges colleges to play role in economic development

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mthuli Ncube launches investment 101 handbook

5 hrs ago | 178 Views

Injuries hit Warriors camp

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

3 Zimra officials in court for 'smuggling' fuel

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

No man's land Mnangagwa plaque set to attract tourists

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

10 new mini-factories for Matebeleland North Province

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

Woman kills 'cheating' hubby

12 hrs ago | 2647 Views

ZNA General join Chiwenga in defying decree to end "patient export" - have wherewithal to pay, they're loaded

16 hrs ago | 1893 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Zanu-PF security dept as he bids to fix bickering party

16 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Chamisa's mayor arrested again

16 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Border delays anger truckers

16 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Bribe demanding cops arrested

16 hrs ago | 2257 Views

Rushwaya, co-accused demand trial date

16 hrs ago | 779 Views

Dangarembga wants her passport back

16 hrs ago | 383 Views

Indeed, let's tell our own true African story, including the brutality we have suffered under our 'liberators'

19 hrs ago | 289 Views

An open letter to all former ZIPRA cadres

19 hrs ago | 1258 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days