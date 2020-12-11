Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

Econet, Cassava bag top business awards

by Agencies
19 secs ago | Views
Mr Eddie Chibi - CEO Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe
HARARE - Telecommunications giant Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ), and its sister company Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe (Cassava), last week clinched top business leadership and merit awards at separate events held by three leading professional bodies – the Institute of Personnel Management of Zimbabwe (IPMZ), the Zimbabwe Institute of Management (ZIM) and the Institute of Public Relations and Communications Zimbabwe (IPRCZ).

EWZ Group Chief Executive Officer Dr Douglas Mboweni, whose organisation directly employs more than 2 000 people, was named the IPMZ's Best CEO of the Year with a Human Resources Orientation, while Cassava CEO, Mr Eddie Chibi, was awarded ZIM's prestigious Businessman of the Year award.

Cassava Smartech was spun off from Econet Wireless Zimbabwe and separately listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in December 2018. It has since grown to be one of the largest diversified companies listed on the local bourse, with interests in fintech, insurtech, agritech, healthtech and on-demand platform-based services.

Econet has, for close to three years now, partnered with the global professional networking company LinkedIn to provide cutting-edge online learning for its staff, among other employee and talent development initiatives and programmes.

Speaking on the award, Dr Mboweni commended Econet's staff for their dedication and for helping the organization thrive under very challenging conditions.

"Despite the challenging and competitive operating environment, our staff have remained committed to the success of the group, and continue to do so professionally and with excellence. I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and commend their immense contribution to our business," he said.

"As an organization that thrives on innovation and operates in a fast-changing technology industry environment, we will continue to invest in developing our employees' skills and capabilities, as well as investing in their personal career development and growth," Dr Mboweni added.

Meanwhile, Mr Chibi thanked the Zimbabwe Institute of Management for their recognition, saying he owed the conferred success to several stakeholders, in particular his management and staff.

"We would not be where we are today without the support of our board and investors, without the hard work and dedication of our management teams and staff, and without the loyalty and continued support of our customers," Mr Chibi said.  

Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe's business portfolio includes EcoCash, the country's largest mobile money platform; Steward Bank, the largest local bank by customer accounts; mobile insurance concerns EcoSure and Moovah, EcoFarmer, Vaya Technologies Zimbabwe and Maisha Health, among others.

Last week, Econet also scooped the Best (Corporate) Innovation Campaign at the Public Relations and Communication Excellence Awards 2020 hosted by the IPRCZ.

The Econet group and its leadership this year received a number of local and international awards in recognition of the business' stellar performance and its substantial contribution to various social and economic impact programmes.

These include the prestigious Old Mutual and the Financial Gazette's Top Companies Award; the COVID-19 Business Hero Award, conferred by the African Business Leadership Awards; the Nedbank Zimbabwe and Alpha Media Holding's top Sustainability Award for the 2020 Quoted Company's Survey, and the Distinguished Industry Achievement Award conferred by the International Industrial Engineering and Operations Management Society.


Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Former Harare Mayor distances himself from Budiriro demolitions

6 mins ago | 15 Views

DCC elections expose Zanu-PF rot

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Notorious armed robbers granted bail

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

Villagers left in fear after huge crocodile crawls into home

3 hrs ago | 943 Views

Police intensify border patrols

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Top Tips on how to maintain a Neon Sign

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets a structure in Bushbuckridge

5 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Knives out for Minister Mavhunga

6 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Ramaphosa's final push to oust Ace Magashule

6 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Mnangagwa loyalist Gutu confusing COVID-19 correlation with causality

6 hrs ago | 801 Views

Improved civil servants perks a priority

6 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe de-registers three lawyers

6 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Zimbabwe engages Francophone countries

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Interpol issues Covid-19 alert

6 hrs ago | 666 Views

Police grant verbal go-ahead for Khupe's MDC-T Congress

6 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Mine in Mashurugwi deal to end violence

7 hrs ago | 516 Views

Mutsvangwa claims 'Zimbabwe economy back on its feet'

7 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zimbabwe doctors sound alarm over coronavirus 'secrecy' at schools

7 hrs ago | 872 Views

Mwonzora urges gukurahundi victims compensation, truth telling

7 hrs ago | 296 Views

Water crisis ravages Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 493 Views

Bizarre accident picture

7 hrs ago | 2219 Views

WATCH: Celebrating the life of Cal_Vin

7 hrs ago | 114 Views

4 jewelry styling tips for fashion enthusiasts

7 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chamisa's Harare council demolished wrong houses

8 hrs ago | 2535 Views

Bhebhe in bid to stop MDC-T extraordinary congress

8 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Zimbabwe, Sadc brace for Mozambique war

8 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Khupe fires 60 Chamisa's loyalists

8 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Mwonzora tries to come clean over accusations

8 hrs ago | 669 Views

Underfunded Zec likely to postpone 2023 elections

8 hrs ago | 393 Views

Dangarembga gets passport back

8 hrs ago | 240 Views

Over 10 000 teachers resigned in 2020

8 hrs ago | 933 Views

3,000 delegates for MDC-T extra-ordinary congress

8 hrs ago | 586 Views

Informal sector not affected by 2% tax

8 hrs ago | 236 Views

Footballers struck by lightning, one dead

8 hrs ago | 917 Views

Don't stigmatise COVID-19 patients, says Govt official

8 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zapu criticises government over Gukurahundi

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Jonathan Moyo names Muchehiwa CIO abductors, torturers

8 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Retired Police Commissioner Moyo dies

8 hrs ago | 983 Views

COVID-19 tests cause traffic jam at Beitbridge Border Post

8 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mudenda urges colleges to play role in economic development

8 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mthuli Ncube launches investment 101 handbook

8 hrs ago | 232 Views

Injuries hit Warriors camp

8 hrs ago | 276 Views

3 Zimra officials in court for 'smuggling' fuel

8 hrs ago | 367 Views

No man's land Mnangagwa plaque set to attract tourists

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

10 new mini-factories for Matebeleland North Province

8 hrs ago | 299 Views

Woman kills 'cheating' hubby

15 hrs ago | 2823 Views

ZNA General join Chiwenga in defying decree to end "patient export" - have wherewithal to pay, they're loaded

19 hrs ago | 1987 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Zanu-PF security dept as he bids to fix bickering party

19 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Chamisa's mayor arrested again

19 hrs ago | 1541 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days