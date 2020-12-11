Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

Stanbic Bank zero-rates digital banking platform for clients

by Agencies
1 hr ago | Views
Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has taken the cost of accessing some of its digital banking platforms charges from the customer to the bank. As a way of enabling their customers to enjoy the convenience of digital banking, the financial institution has taken on the internet data cost as they pursue a customer centricity approach to implementing their digital bank strategy.

In recognition of the escalating data bundles costs among others, the Standard Bank Group subsidiary has zero-rated the platforms for all their customers who are Econet subscribers.

Stanbic Bank Head of Personal and Business Banking, Patson Mahatchi said the move was meant to cushion the customers in line with the institution's thrust to put the interest of its customers first.

"Customer centricity is of utmost importance to our business and in keeping with this key pillar, we have seen it fit to ensure that our customers are able to access essential services on our digital banking platforms at no data costs. Therefore, we now subsidize the internet service", said Mahatchi.

Mahatchi added that the bank is still working with other mobile network service providers to make the same service available to Netone and Telecel subscribers.

"This move also demonstrates our dedication to becoming a digital bank and how we are focused on ensuring that our customers get the services as conveniently as possible, and we continue to encourage our customers to embrace digital banking platforms" said Mahatchi.

The platforms that have been zero-rated are - Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe website, Stanbic App, Online Banking and the SlydePay app.

SlydePay is a technologically advanced application which allows account holders to pay bills and make in-store purchases on their phone using QR code scanning technology.

Launched in July this year, the App is a platform which uses the wallet technology to connect one's bank account to the payment platform, allowing customers to click on an already listed biller and instantly process payments in real time.

This gesture by Stanbic Bank comes as the institution is celebrating multiple awards of being "The Best Bank in Zimbabwe" by The Banker and by Europe, Middle East and Africa Finance. Both are reputable global institutions who recognise top banks in Africa and Worldwide respectively. They commended Stanbic Bank's innovative approach to its operations and products especially under the difficult operating environment brought about by COVID 19.

Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ to sell Fidelity Printers & Refinery

42 mins ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa says DCCs must unite Zanu-PF party

44 mins ago | 45 Views

Khupe's MDC challenges Bhebhe's High Court application

58 mins ago | 216 Views

'Chamisa's MDC controlled by G40,' says Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Govt's shoddy road-job exposed by torrent rainfall

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Who are we Black People?

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe central bank accessed US$1.5 billion in offshore facilities in 2019

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Jonso's mortal combat

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Las Vegas investor takes a gamble on a Zimbabwean gold mine

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans smuggling goods across Limpopo River

3 hrs ago | 543 Views

Hollywood based Zim make-up artist opens up on career

6 hrs ago | 530 Views

2020 - Top 10 Google Searches in Zimbabwe and what they mean

6 hrs ago | 913 Views

Demolition of houses: An insensitive and unjustified gesture

6 hrs ago | 582 Views

Khupe's party in flames

9 hrs ago | 4597 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure over DCC mess

9 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Mwonzora says confident of victory

9 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Makokoba residents protest over burst sewage pipes

9 hrs ago | 459 Views

Mushekwi faces salary cut

9 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Zimbabwe needs strong institutions to safeguard the votes

9 hrs ago | 289 Views

Abdul bail award causes furore

9 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Mashonaland West, Midlands, top in STIs

9 hrs ago | 342 Views

Bournemouth reward Warriors defender

9 hrs ago | 630 Views

ZSE eyes more listings on VFEX

9 hrs ago | 183 Views

Demolitions to continue, says govt

9 hrs ago | 977 Views

Loga laments poor preps

9 hrs ago | 158 Views

Shiri's US$2 million cash tears family

9 hrs ago | 4050 Views

Beitbridge road rehabilitation on course

9 hrs ago | 526 Views

'No medical drugs in Zimbabwe prison'

9 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mhango signs for Bosso

9 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mnangagwa capitalises on Chamisa own goal, offers shelter for Budiriro victims

9 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Nkulumane man murdered, thrown into a sewage trench

9 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mpilo records increase in Covid-19 admissions

9 hrs ago | 311 Views

Jah Prayzah releases 'senseless' Christmas song

9 hrs ago | 1056 Views

'Mthuli Ncube tax' a huge success

9 hrs ago | 549 Views

Nust student kidnapped, murdered

9 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Judge reverses Mtetwa barring from representing Chin'ono

9 hrs ago | 631 Views

Jonathan Moyo case thrown out in dubious court ruling

9 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

9 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chombo, former Zanu-PF youth leaders' case deferred

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

Police warn of car-jackers

9 hrs ago | 509 Views

Harare deputy mayor arrested

9 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zimdollar firms against the United States dollar

9 hrs ago | 700 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet halts rainy season demolitions

9 hrs ago | 229 Views

Indian investors target Vic Falls

9 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mnangagwa sued for silence over trapped miners' fate

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

Whoever poisoned the late Bulawayo Town Clerk Middleton Nyoni, poisoned the whole of Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 3406 Views

Flash floods hit Beitbridge, CPU on high alert

21 hrs ago | 1203 Views

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand (Part 2)

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Homemade gift ideas

23 hrs ago | 323 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days