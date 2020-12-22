Latest News Editor's Choice


Christmas cheer for Sasai users as they get FREE access to 'Sasai Watch' and 'Sasai Moments' over the festive holidays

by Agencies
1 hr ago | Views
Cassava Fintech International (CFI), developers of the all-in-one Sasai super App, have unveiled a Christmas promotion for its Zimbabwean users offering Sasai Watch and Sasai Moments for free over the entire festive period, until January 15, 2021.

CFI, which last Friday launched Sasai Watch at a virtual media event, announced last yesterday it was offering the free promotion to ensure that Zimbabweans remain in touch with their loved ones over the holiday season.

"This is a gift to Sasai users in Zimbabwe for the festive period," said Sasai Chief Operating Officer Tapera Mushoriwa as he announced the promotion, which is already underway.

"We sincerely hope that users can take advantage of this special offer to explore and enjoy these features, and to reach out to their friends and family during the holidays at a time everyone is encouraged to maintain social distancing due to the threat of COVID-19," he said.

CFI launched Sasai Watch last week at a virtual media briefing attended by dozens of media practitioners in a move it said was aimed at bridging the gap between content creators and their global audience.

The pan-African company's Chief Executive Officer, Darlington Mandivenga, said Sasai Watch will offer African creatives an opportunity to commercialize their products and gain recognition for their work.

"We have delivered a product which will address concerns that have been raised over similar platforms that have been viewed as less favourable to African content creators, in terms of reach, compensation, and payment methods," he said at the launch.

Mandivenga added that content providers will also achieve exposure by uploading their content directly onto the platform for their viewers to access it from anywhere.

The unveiling of Sasai Watch follows the highly successful launch of Sasai Moments, a feature on the super App that allows users to experience, capture and share videos driven by user-generated content, along similar lines to TikTok.

Now CFI has offered the two features on what is fast-becoming Africa's number one App to the Zimbabwean market, in a gesture set to bring some cheer to millions of users in Zimbabwe.

Mushoriwa said the promotion, which is being offered in collaboration with Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, will be available to all Sasai users on the Econet network until January 15, 2021.



Source - Agencies

