Passion Java and Phillip Chiyangwa venture on the cards

by Nicholas Ncube

Controversial and flamboyant preacher Passion Java met with the godfather of empowerment Phillip Chiyangwa, in Harare today.The two business minds had a closed door meeting which lasted 3 hours.Sources close to the meeting indicated that Passion Java and Phillip Chiyangwa discussed a number of business topics. The source also indicated that the two are set to partner in a multi million dollar project.Phillip Chiyangwa currently has several multi million dollar construction projects dotted across various areas across Zimbabwe. Passion Java also has investment interests in property development.Sources however indicated that the primary subject of the discussion was Passion Java records.Passion Java sought the wisdom and experience of Phillip Chiyangwa who is a Maverick Veteran in music promotion, sports, arts and entertainment.Passion Java is set to officially launch his popular Passion Java records which has attracted regional attention with music projects in Zimbabwe, Tanzania, South Africa and Zambia.Phillip Chiyangwa confirmed the meeting and said "I met with Passion Java and we discussed a wide range of topics in business, music, arts and entertainment promotion in Zimbabwe."Passion Java was unavailable for comment, however his right hand man popularly known as boss Lashaan said "It was a meeting of heavyweights. Phillip Chiyangwa is a Maverick and Veteran in politics, business, entertainment and everything he touches turns to gold. Apa Hauna Cash is a good example of the Phillip Chiyangwa influence in Zimbabwe."Lashaan refused to give details as to the nature of the multi million dollar projects that Passion Java and Phillip Chiyangwa are set to explore together.