Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

How does the currency market work?

by Staff Writer
1 hr ago | Views
Forex trading has become very popular among retail traders over the last decade, thanks to technological advancements and low barriers to entry. If you are interested in joining in on the Forex action, but don't know how the market works, here's an introduction to help you decide if Forex trading is right for you.

What is the Forex market?

The Forex market, or Foreign Exchange market, is the market where you trade currencies, such as the US Dollar (USD), the Euro (EUR), and the Rand (ZAR). Currency pairs are usually classified into 3 main categories: the majors (pairs that include the currencies of the world's largest economies), the minors (pairs that include currencies of important countries, except for the USD), and the exotics (a major currency and a currency of a developing economy).

The Forex market is one of the largest and most liquid markets in the world. According to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), there are 6 trillion dollars exchanged every day on this market. This liquidity and high trading volume are just a couple of reasons many traders decide to invest in this market.

How does the currency market work?

When looking at a currency pair quotation, you will see that there are always two currencies - a base currency (the one on the left) and a quote currency (the one on the left). With the USD/ZAR Forex trading pair, for instance, the USD is the base currency, and the ZAR is the quote currency.

If the quotation shows that the USD/ZAR = 14.6072, then it means that for 1 USD you can get 14.6072 ZAR. When the exchange rate moves up (USD/ZAR = 14.6073) or down (USD/ZAR = 14.6071), you can see this change in the last decimal of the quote – this is called a Pip.

Forex trading is always done in pairs, which means that you have to buy one currency and simultaneously sell another one. Depending on your trading scenario, you can buy a currency pair (buy the base currency and sell the quote currency) if you think the pair will move up, or you can short-sell the currency pair (short-sell the base currency and buy the quote currency) if you think the pair will go down.

How can you trade the Forex market?

To take advantage of Forex trading, you first need to find a Forex broker that offers lots, mini-lots or micro-lots to trade currency pairs and other services in your country. For example there are platforms catering to traders in South Africa as well as wider sub-Saharan Africa. To select the right broker, you need to compare trading costs, payment methods available, other financial assets you can invest in, as well as trading tools and platforms offered.

Your decision should also be based on your trading strategy. How will you analyze the markets (fundamental vs technical analysis)? Which trading style will you adopt (scalping, day trading, swing trading)? Do you want to do automated trading or discretionary trading? What kind of trading tools do you need to implement your trading strategy? In the end, it all comes down to determining what you need to be profitable trading the Forex market.

Final Word

Forex trading is one of the most popular markets to trade. It is easy to start, and you can take advantage of a market that is open 24/5. All you need is knowledge of what makes the market move, a profitable trading plan, the right FX broker, and a good Internet connection.


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Biti Parliament return stalled

1 hr ago | 536 Views

Mwonzora in tight spot

1 hr ago | 442 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: Witness throws Mararike under the bus

1 hr ago | 487 Views

Broke Zanu-PF candidates slow down campaigns

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Minister blames sanctions for DDF failure

1 hr ago | 87 Views

South Africa tightens security on Zimbabwe borders

1 hr ago | 477 Views

Chin'ono seeks removal from remand

1 hr ago | 92 Views

2 die in Independence Day road accidents

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Delay in judges appointments deliberate, claims 'Rights defenders'

1 hr ago | 69 Views

MDC-T activist petitions for Mwonzora arrest

1 hr ago | 169 Views

CJ Malaba threatened me, claims Justice Ndewere

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Sex workers turn to technology for survival

1 hr ago | 406 Views

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Way: Govt to challenge High Court ruling

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa's govt admits low teacher attendance rate

1 hr ago | 140 Views

'Zimbabwe health spending continues to shrink'

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Malawi embassy to conduct consular outreach in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Esigodini villagers exposed to disused pits

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

TelOne lays off 184 digitally-handicapped workers

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mthuli sticks to 7,4% growth

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Teachers are not enemies of State

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Constitutional amendments will haunt Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Arubi eyes Warriors comeback

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Pakistan thump Zimbabwe in first T20 match

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

'Bureaux de-change to bridge forex needs'

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Emganwini suburb man murdered

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Bars, night club remain closed cabinet

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Parliament, begs for diplomatic passports

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD degree flawed, says witness

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand farms

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

No work, no pay for teachers

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab today

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Just 288 000 people vaccinated

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

South African Rand trades near 2021 highs after US inflation data

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

How does the currency market work?

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Airlink appoints new country manager for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Winky D demands US$12 000 from Magamba TV for copyright breach

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

ZRP starts recruitment

17 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Chombo, Chipanga, Hamandishe case deferred

17 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Chopper border patrols deter smuggling

17 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Chaos reigns supreme within MDC-Alliance

17 hrs ago | 3218 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles his cards

24 hrs ago | 7555 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days