Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

'Zimbabwe has capacity to fund its growth agenda'

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe has the capacity to fund its growth agenda, but there is need for financial institutions and cash-rich entities such as pension funds to effectively deploy current savings, according to an expert.

With foreign sources of capital drying up, domestic savings have become vital for local investment.

While there are claims that Zimbabwe is overbanked — having more than 19 banking institutions — some market watchers believe this cannot be the case since companies are still struggling to access working capital.

Although pension funds have the capacity to directly fuel economic growth by providing additional funds for investment, local pensions funds have a lot of money tied up in property, which is not being leveraged for other investments.

SEF Prospero Capital managing director Mr Francois Molife said both financial institutions and pensions funds can play a role in ensuring that the economy is funded from local resources.

"In Zimbabwe there is huge savings component which is not accounted for. For instance, most residential properties are mortgage-free, hence there are refinancing opportunities that can release billions in Zimbabwe dollars. There are a lot of savings in hard currency, a component of which is in households," he told a Zimbabwe Association of Pension Fund (ZAPF) engagement.

"The country has an estimated 5,2 million communal herd, valued at US$1,3 billion (US$250 per beast), and there is more money in other soft commodities.

"There has to be a strategy developed by formal institutions to convert the latent potential in current savings so that they can fund the economy's growth requirements."

He said while the 2021 Budget projects the economy to expand to $116 billion, pension fund contributions stood at $5,2 billion as at December 2020.

"Emerging opportunities are clear in view of this deficit, for instance, with regards to the commodities exchange. But how ready are the pension funds to release funds towards these new opportunities," he said.

Latest figures from the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) show that investment property and listed equities constitute 51,6 percent and 37,8 percent of pension funds' investments.

Mr Prosper Matiashe, an actuary, recently said since local pension funds are disproportionately invested in property and equities, they are not investing in vital economic sectors.

"Pension investments should match the natural behaviour and interests of the economy. The Zimbabwean economy is centred on agriculture and mining, and according to estimates, agriculture contributes 17 percent to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), while mining contributes 16 percent to GDP, and tourism contributes 6,5 percent," he said.

"But the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange doesn't show the same profile. On the ZSE, agriculture contributes 9,3 percent to market capitalisation without Innscor, or 12,2 percent if we take 40 percent of Innscor. Mining contributes 2,7 percent to market cap, and tourism contributes 3,1 percent to market cap."

Analysts also claim investment financing should also focus on the manufacturing sector, which is critical to the economy.

It is believed that if pension funds are going to shift from their time-tested investment strategies, they need to undergo a hard reset.

"While almost every pension fund has one, not every fund is consistently and loyally abiding by the provisions of their investment policy statement (IPS). It's certainly no news to most trustees that failure to diligently follow an investment policy statement is considered a breach of fiduciary responsibility, and yet their engagement with their IPSs at times makes it seem they are not alert to this principle," said Risk and Investment Management Consultants actuaries Gandy Gandidzanwa and Itai Mukadira.

"The adoption of the IPS, although wide in our sector, has been largely in response to regulatory requirements. The culture of crafting and taking full ownership of an IPS was not there prior to the onslaught of the regulatory provisions mandating every fund to have one in place. The industry has tended to then treat this simply as a compliance tick-box exercise to 'satisfy the needs of the regulator'.

"This is quite an unfortunate stance on what is globally otherwise considered a prudent standard good practice. The real challenge is that an IPS is worthless without the acknowledgement that its existence is necessary. Trustees need to believe in the reason for its creation to give it real value. Investment performance varies over time and should be evaluated frequently."


Source - Sunday Mail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ex-AirZim workers reject Zimdollar payouts

1 sec ago | 0 Views

Another Zimbabwe woman partners Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team

2 mins ago | 0 Views

No major changes in Warriors squad

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Scramble for Hwange

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Police use Facebook to nab syndicate

7 mins ago | 14 Views

Insiza villagers cry foul

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Boy (12) hangs himself

9 mins ago | 11 Views

UBH Covid-19 admissions up

9 mins ago | 11 Views

Workers must be treated fairly, says Mnangagwa

10 mins ago | 11 Views

Chiyangwa sets Cosafa Cup participation fee at US$19 000

11 mins ago | 10 Views

Blitz to get new voters ahead of 2023

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Ndumiso Gumede the man

13 mins ago | 14 Views

Mobile network operators to set up more tower sites

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Teachers cash in on US$140 incentives

15 mins ago | 18 Views

Man robs schoolboy of $5, pays for sex services

16 mins ago | 27 Views

Bulawayo police use Facebook to nab syndicate

26 mins ago | 47 Views

Pay workers in US dollar, says Chamisa

32 mins ago | 56 Views

Fresh war erupts over Mugabe remains

38 mins ago | 336 Views

Dembare pardon Muzadzi

40 mins ago | 52 Views

RBZ to blacklist auction forex abusers

40 mins ago | 33 Views

Mupfumira snubbed during surprise Zanu-PF meeting appearance

40 mins ago | 114 Views

CRICKET: Zimbabwe suffer heavy defeat in first Test against Pakistan

50 mins ago | 27 Views

PSL season to kick-off in July

54 mins ago | 17 Views

Hit and run driver knocks down female cop

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Woman kills self after suspecting hubby of cheating

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe to side-step load shedding in winter

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Kombi ban will bring road sanity

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Fresh salary increment for civil servants

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Private sector raises over $230 million to procure Covid-19 vaccines

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Workers have kept us going, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Why Lobola Should not be Refundable - Love must never be refunded nor measured in monetary terms

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

MDC Alliance South Africa holds its First Council Meeting

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Will cites provide cover for a racism–based ban on international hunting?

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Police disperse MDC Alliance Assembly of Women meeting in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

For an African man, sex is power to shut up a woman's mouth

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mnangagwa moves to dissolve 'opposition-run' councils

13 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Who is Zanu-PF national PC - Rugeje or Matemadanda?

13 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Zanu-PF MP, CIO order Cottco to withdraw MDC member's tender

13 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Soldier killed over girlfriend

13 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Killer Zivhu donates to Mnangagwa home school

13 hrs ago | 690 Views

Zanu-PF escalates its 2023 campaign

13 hrs ago | 468 Views

Cop up for drug smuggling

13 hrs ago | 614 Views

Zacc ups anti-graft drive

13 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimbabwe's fuel consumption declines

13 hrs ago | 138 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader arrested

13 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabweans blamed for SA xenophobic attacks

13 hrs ago | 680 Views

A new hope… President Mwonzora's to do list

23 hrs ago | 2101 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days