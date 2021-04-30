Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

Kombi ban will bring road sanity

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRIVATE companies requiring transportation for their workers can only hire buses registered under the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) franchise, while private commuter omnibus operators will not be allowed back into operation, Government has said.

Local Government and Public Works Minister, July Moyo told our Bulawayo Bureau that the removal of private kombis from the roads will help bring back sanity onto the country's roads.

Private-owned commuter omnibuses were banned from the roads when the initial national lockdown was introduced on March 30 last year as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Last week scores of commuters in Bulawayo were left stranded after police impounded vehicles that were operating in defiance of these regulations.

Company staff buses and vehicles hired to ferry school children that were not registered under Zupco were not spared.

In an interview on the sidelines of the handover and launch of the Local Authorities Database System (LADS) and Ward Profiles for Matabeleland and Midlands provinces in Bulawayo, Minister Moyo said companies should only hire Zupco registered vehicles to ferry their staff.

"Zupco affiliated commuter omnibuses are the only ones allowed to operate, that is the policy in place and it has not changed," he said.

"Anybody who have their own buses and want to operate must go and register with Zupco.

"This is to ensure that we manage urban companies through one company but with many owners.

"All we are saying is that we want to bring sanity to the whole system.

"Even companies that want to hire buses for their workers should do so through Zupco alone and not hire private companies."

Minister Moyo said Government and ICT experts at the Harare Institute of Technology had introduced a high-tech system to manage all the Zupco affiliated vehicles.

"It is now easy to monitor all these vehicles.

"Authorities can do this by just using their mobile phones through this system.

"This is what we are pushing for when we talk about effectively managing our vehicles."

Source - Sunday News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Another Zimbabwe woman partners Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team

2 mins ago | 0 Views

No major changes in Warriors squad

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Scramble for Hwange

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Police use Facebook to nab syndicate

7 mins ago | 14 Views

Insiza villagers cry foul

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Boy (12) hangs himself

9 mins ago | 11 Views

UBH Covid-19 admissions up

9 mins ago | 11 Views

Workers must be treated fairly, says Mnangagwa

10 mins ago | 11 Views

Chiyangwa sets Cosafa Cup participation fee at US$19 000

11 mins ago | 10 Views

Blitz to get new voters ahead of 2023

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Ndumiso Gumede the man

13 mins ago | 14 Views

Mobile network operators to set up more tower sites

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Teachers cash in on US$140 incentives

15 mins ago | 17 Views

Man robs schoolboy of $5, pays for sex services

16 mins ago | 27 Views

Bulawayo police use Facebook to nab syndicate

26 mins ago | 47 Views

Pay workers in US dollar, says Chamisa

32 mins ago | 56 Views

Fresh war erupts over Mugabe remains

38 mins ago | 335 Views

Dembare pardon Muzadzi

39 mins ago | 52 Views

RBZ to blacklist auction forex abusers

40 mins ago | 33 Views

Mupfumira snubbed during surprise Zanu-PF meeting appearance

40 mins ago | 114 Views

CRICKET: Zimbabwe suffer heavy defeat in first Test against Pakistan

50 mins ago | 27 Views

PSL season to kick-off in July

54 mins ago | 17 Views

Hit and run driver knocks down female cop

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Woman kills self after suspecting hubby of cheating

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe to side-step load shedding in winter

1 hr ago | 85 Views

'Zimbabwe has capacity to fund its growth agenda'

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Fresh salary increment for civil servants

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Private sector raises over $230 million to procure Covid-19 vaccines

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Workers have kept us going, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Why Lobola Should not be Refundable - Love must never be refunded nor measured in monetary terms

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

MDC Alliance South Africa holds its First Council Meeting

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Will cites provide cover for a racism–based ban on international hunting?

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Police disperse MDC Alliance Assembly of Women meeting in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

For an African man, sex is power to shut up a woman's mouth

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mnangagwa moves to dissolve 'opposition-run' councils

13 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Who is Zanu-PF national PC - Rugeje or Matemadanda?

13 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Zanu-PF MP, CIO order Cottco to withdraw MDC member's tender

13 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Soldier killed over girlfriend

13 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Killer Zivhu donates to Mnangagwa home school

13 hrs ago | 690 Views

Zanu-PF escalates its 2023 campaign

13 hrs ago | 468 Views

Cop up for drug smuggling

13 hrs ago | 614 Views

Zacc ups anti-graft drive

13 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimbabwe's fuel consumption declines

13 hrs ago | 138 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader arrested

13 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabweans blamed for SA xenophobic attacks

13 hrs ago | 680 Views

A new hope… President Mwonzora's to do list

23 hrs ago | 2101 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days