Underground geologist vacancy

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

UNDERGROUND GEOLOGIST
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates with the right credentials to fill a vacancy which have arisen at above-mentioned mine.

DGL5 Investments Pvt Ltd is a gold mining group situated in Bubi District 44km peg along Bulawayo- Nkayi road.

The incumbent`s essential duties and responsibilities:

- Promote a culture of safety within the geology department, and contracted service providers.

- Supervise safety duties such as Drill site safety audits, risk assessments, development of new safe work procedures for new work flows, regular safety interaction and interventions, task observations, updates of geological safety procedures as required and other safety duties in accordance with company standards.

- Maintain and build on company geological process and procedures to ensure that they meet mining industry best practices.

- Train, mentor and develop staff on both technical and safety processes and procedures.

- Ensure grade control processes are carried out in a timely and effective manner.

- Supervise grade control to track production in line with mine production budget and forecast, including tonnes, grade and yields.

- Supervise drilling contractors for compliance to safety, as well as compliance to drill design, production rates and compliance to budgeted costs.

- Ensure sample QA/QC processes are maintained and periodically updated to follow industry best practices.

- Ensure data validation and verification processes are followed and maintained and periodically updated.

- Assist with collation of data as required for statutory external and periodic internal reporting.

- Assist in geological interpretation for short term grade control block models, and periodic long range mineral resource estimates.

- Assist the Mining Engineers with detailed stope design, and long term mine design and scheduling as required, ensuring optimization for ore recovery and dilution control, and with an eye to the overall business strategies.

- Liaise and collaborate with other departments on a regular basis, within technical services, mining and maintenance teams, fostering teamwork and ensuring that geological risks and perspective is understood and considered in planning and decision making.

- Ensure regular inspection of underground ore development, stopes and stockpiles is completed and recorded, including any discrepancies or variations from interpretations or design.

- Ensure detailed and accurate geological mapping of the underground mine is carried out and included in short range grade control model and interpretation updates.

- Collates and validates daily, weekly, monthly reports on ore control activities as required.

Qualifications and Required competencies
1. Degree in Geological Engineering or any related field with a minimum of 5years experience in geology and at least of 3years underground working experience.
2. Commitment to working safety, and collaborating to continuously improve the safety culture on site.
3. Demonstrated achievement and proven performance track record in mining operations.
4. Sound understanding of 3D geological interpretation, modeling, geo statistical resource estimation techniques and associated reporting guidelines will be an advantage.
5. Excellent written, oral communication, good interpersonal and leadership skills.

Mode of Application:
Interested applicants should submit their applications with CVs, certified photocopies of certificates and other relevant documents, email address, and phone numbers to:

langtonmharira@gmail.com or the address below

Attention: Administration Manager
DGL Investment Number 5 (Pvt) Ltd
Queens Mine, Bubi District

Closing date for submission of applications is: 19th July 2021
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
(Females are encouraged to apply)



Source - DGL5 Investments

