Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

GMAZ happy with Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
THE grain milling industry has hailed 2021 mid-term fiscal and monetary policies presented by authorities, underscoring that the twin policies would foster price and exchange rate stability, at a time government has introduced a raft of measures to set Zimbabwe's floundering economy on a firm recovery and growth trajectory.

A fortnight ago, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube presented the 2021 Mid Term Budget statement, projecting that the economy would grow by 7,8% in 2021.

 This was an upward review from the 7,4% that he forecast for 2021 when he announced the budget in November 2020.

Last week, Central bank governor John Mangudya buttressing the fiscal measures announced by Treasury, announced that the apex bank had inked a US$150 million facility with the Africa Export Import Bank to ease significant pressures being exerted on its overwhelmed foreign currency exchange system as demand outstrips available funding.

In a statement, the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairperson Tafadzwa said the fiscal and monetary measures would stabilise the exchange rate-a key ingredient required by industry to sustain operations.

"We note with satisfaction that there is complementarity by the two statements towards consolidating and sustaining price and exchange rate stability.

 The two policies expose the government's continued strenuous efforts in maintaining fiscal discipline and tight monetary conditions towards achieving macro-economic stability.

"The expected 7,8% GDP growth in 2021 against the economic headwinds fermented by negative Covid-19 economic impact attest to a buoyant economy manifesting," GMAZ said in a statement.

Growth in 2021 is forecast to be driven by bumper harvests largely attributed to government's Pfumvudza program.

GMAZ noted: "We are further thrilled by the current bumper grain harvest, particularly maize, which way exceeds the national requirement.

"The management of the same by government, in partnership with private sector, confirms to international best practices being executed to reward farmers and replicate the same bumper harvests in the forthcoming seasons."

Source - Byo24News

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Women vs. Men: Who's Better at Sports Gambling?

27 mins ago | 23 Views

The significance of inbound marketing for your business

44 mins ago | 36 Views

Econet calls for tariffs review

4 hrs ago | 735 Views

Evicted cop drags Matanga to court

4 hrs ago | 747 Views

Malema refuses to reject Zimbabwean linked Johannesburg mayor

4 hrs ago | 3076 Views

Sabbath School Summary: Rest, Relationships, and Healing - Lesson 7

5 hrs ago | 383 Views

Leather sector revival on course

5 hrs ago | 203 Views

Chamisa, Biti lock horns

5 hrs ago | 4747 Views

'Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it!' Magaisa will baffle you with bullshit

5 hrs ago | 750 Views

Mnangagwa denies role in wife's controversial award

5 hrs ago | 1812 Views

Chamisa can solve Zimbabwe problems

5 hrs ago | 740 Views

Manager, guard stage-manage robbery

5 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife appeals to Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1098 Views

TN Holdings' shop charged for refusing Zimdollars

5 hrs ago | 715 Views

'Zimbabwe soldiers must respect human rights'

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

Minister's tour raises eyebrows

5 hrs ago | 936 Views

'98% of schools not ready for reopening'

5 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zupco drivers protest over poor working conditions

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

'Students must stand up against tyranny'

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Restaurants choke under extended lockdown

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

Binga hit by 3 earth tremors inside 48hrs

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

BCC hires private firms to clear sewage pipes

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Loga snubs Caps, Dynamos stars

5 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zinara introduces automatic cameras at tollgates

5 hrs ago | 449 Views

Cleric arrested over ivory

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man torches ex-wife's house

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

Omalayitsha appeal for Government support

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

High internet tariffs push online learning out of reach of many

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Bulawayo contentious car parking system approved

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Econet posts $837 million profit

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

First phase of Beitbridge Border Post upgrade nears completion

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Chitsiko

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Chamisa's MDC is the most infiltrated party in Zimbabwe today'

14 hrs ago | 2099 Views

Son of a Zimbabwean immigrant who is Joburg mayor defended after xenophobic attacks

15 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Zimbabwe plans new US$1.3bn oil pipeline, finally ending Feruka monopoly

15 hrs ago | 840 Views

Jubilation in ZANU PF camp as co-opted members suffer humiliation

15 hrs ago | 1688 Views

'I remained with Zuma to end state capture' says Ramaphosa vs Mnangagwa colluded with Mugabe to loot

15 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Zimbabwe allows churches to re-open for fully vaccinated worshipers

16 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Ramaphosa's piecemeal approach to Cabinet reshuffling lands former unionist as new Finance Minister

17 hrs ago | 824 Views

UK based Zimbabwean pop-star set to release new single

17 hrs ago | 578 Views

Jonathan Moyo says anyone offended by Roki's Patati Patata lyrics lacked 'a moral compass'

17 hrs ago | 848 Views

Welshman Ncube-led MDC suspends 4 top party officials

18 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Esidakeni farm grab unacceptable, says Mutsvangwa

18 hrs ago | 2172 Views

Cop killer arrested

18 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Man kills self after beating wife to death

18 hrs ago | 1002 Views

David Mabuza stays clear of Ramaphosa's insurrection lies

19 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Delta Beverages bans unvaccinated workers from attending work

19 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Takesure Zamar dumps Harvest House church

21 hrs ago | 2854 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days