Shona managers dominate PicknPay leadership in Matabeleland

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
Details emerging are that the TM Pick n Pay stores in Matabeleland have Shona managers dominating the leadership amid concerns by activists in the region.

An activist Nkululeko Mpofu said it was worrying to note that people from outside the region can dominate jobs in Matabeleland.

"One out of all Tm/Picknpay Stores in Matabeleland are now being managed by Shona managers after the removal of all the Ndebele managers eh Peter Zwide Khumalo (General manager), Benson Khumalo (Ascot), Jeremia ( Hyper), Nhlanhla Mpofu (Bradfield), etc. Currently TM/PicknPay Stores in Matabeleland are managed by Shonas as follows general manager….Musara ..(Shona)," he said.

Others are  Hyper…. Ntini ( Shona, Bradfield..Chati ( Shona), Meikles… Mkhize ( only Ndebele), Fife street… Teremuka (Shona), South world… Mawere (Shona), Lobengula … Ndlovu Shona, Cowdray park… Katsidzira Shona, Northend …recently appointed from Harare Shona, Hwange… Pukuta shona, Victoria falls… Muziva Shona and Dr Nyoni who was HR manager was replaced by B Mpereri ( Shona).

"This can not be a coincidence, to me it clearly spells out a deliberate move and the result of all this is that even casual staff is also imported from Mashonaland. Visit the stores and see the name tags," Mpofu said.

People in Matabeleland region are now starting to be vigilant and raising concerns over the subjugation of the locals and tribalism in the recruitment of people to work in Matabeleland where they get sidelined.

Source - Byo24News

