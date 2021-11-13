Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

Zimdollar fuel facility availed

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A US$15 million facility has been approved by Government to pay for imports of fuel that will be sold in local currency by service stations starting at the end of this month.

The fuel will be available to all those who want to access it. Most fuel at present is sold in foreign currency, with imports done through free funds, largely the foreign currency paid by users.

Few have been bidding in recent weeks for auction funds for fuel, hence the need for the direct Government action.

Last month, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulation Authority (ZERA), flighted an advert inviting fuel station owners and distributors who wished to participate in the local currency fuel facility.

So far, 57 fuel station owners and distributors have responded and the first tranche of 15 distributors and fuel station owners is now working with ZERA and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on modalities to ensure that the facility is water tight.

Acting Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere confirmed the development yesterday.

"His Excellency (President Mnangagwa) has approved a fuel facility for Zimbabwe dollars and has directed the ministry to ensure that this facility be availed across the country," he said.

According to details made available, the Zimbabwe dollar fuel facility will be extended to State-owned enterprises and strategic Government contracts for roads and dams construction.

The ministry has already developed  modalities and frameworks in monitoring the implementation of the scheme.

All fuel companies should have the national fuel management system installed, designated service stations should sell in local currency only and ZERA will monitor and analyse the supplier, including banking transactions.

Companies are also expected to submit weekly returns to ZERA, and ensure that service stations selling fuel in local currency are advertised in the print and electronic media. Companies participating in the facility must have at least three service stations in different provinces.

Containers are banned for the Zimbabwe dollar fuel, which will prevent people buying in local currency and selling in foreign currency.

The participating companies will be barred from uplifting fuel from the National Oil Infrastructure Company depots before reconciling the previous allocation. Hefty penalties will be applied on companies that fail to account for proper application of fuel sold in local currency.

Fielding questions from backbenchers in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Dr Muswere said the framework was being developed, which will see ZERA working closely with the Reserve Bank and fuel suppliers and distributors to come up with a list which will then be published by the Ministry of Energy and Power Development.

Responding to a question from Buhera South legislator, Joseph Chinotimba (Zanu PF), who wanted to know how soon the facility would be ready, Dr Muswere said: "What I would like to assure him and this House is that before the end of this month, the Zimbabwean dollar fuel facility will be fully functional."

Source - Herald

Comments


Must Read

Met department warns of heavy rains

1 min ago | 1 Views

Fuel released for Pfumvudza inputs transporters

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Chiwenga's Ex-wife seek High Court review

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa commit to improved trade ties

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe moves towards HIV decriminalisation

3 hrs ago | 627 Views

Bulawayo water crisis forces pupils to cut short lessons

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Hemp and the future: Will the laws ease the use of hemp products?

13 hrs ago | 446 Views

Govt plans to fully implement smart cities concept

15 hrs ago | 779 Views

Factoring 'animal spirits' into Zimbabwe's economic discourse

15 hrs ago | 414 Views

'Java is mentally challenged and should not abuse ZANU PF,' Seh Calaz

15 hrs ago | 2193 Views

Prophet T Freddy arrested

15 hrs ago | 2583 Views

WATCH: Chamisa desperate for international community support to remove Zanu PF

15 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Not even ZANU PF late presidents are laid at the national heroes acre!

15 hrs ago | 1791 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days