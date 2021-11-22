Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa supporters in court over 'Mnangagwa's dogs'

by Staff Reporter
22 mins ago | Views
SIX MDC Alliance members appeared before a Harare magistrate yesterday facing charges of insulting police officers calling them President Emmerson Mnangagwa's dogs.

Nobody Makoni (51), Batsirai Sora (33), Kudzai Sachiwo (27), Jacob Chigodora (32), Chipo Mungoshi (34) and Memory Chikodze (35) were released on $5 000 bail each by magistrate Zvidzayi Mateko.

The matter was postponed to December 14, 2021 for trial.

The accused, who were represented by Noble Chinhanu of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, denied the charge.

According to the charge sheet, it is alleged that the six insulted police officers saying: "Mapurisa imi murimbwa dzaMnangagwa. Munongoshandiswa muchafa muchitambura (you police officers are Mnangagwa's dogs. You are being used, you will die poor)."

The alleged incident happened on Sunday in Epworth, where opposition activists had gathered for a meeting.

"When the accused noticed the arrival of the police, they dispersed and later regrouped," part of the State outline read.

Makoni allegedly started insulting the police, accusing them of being Mnangagwa's dogs and the other accused persons "echoed the same words repeatedly towards the complainant (Tambudzai Dzumbunu, a police officer) and her colleagues."

"The complainant felt insulted by the accused persons' utterances and filed a report at the ZRP Epworth," the statement further read.

Source - Chronicle

