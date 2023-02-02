Latest News Editor's Choice


Business of Arts seminar for SADC artists planned

by Mandla Ndlovu
Upcoming music and film label Zhomba Entertainment is set to host a Business of Arts seminar for artists which is meant to empower artists on the business side of the entertainment industry.

The seminar is set to host artists from Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Botswana.

Popular media and communication expert Sizwakele Zwa Ndlovu and Skyz Metro FM presenter and brand strategist Khaya Moyo are set to moderate the seminar and discussion.

Also part of the delegates will be Zambian producer Muzo Beats and Zambian artist Lady Vee who will be joined by a surprise guest who is said to be on the leading cast of popular South African TV soapie Generations the Legacy.

Artists have in the past been left with raw deals that have seen them complaining on not making money from their art.

Songstress Zahara of the Loliwe fame is one such artist who claims that she did not get her dues for the hit song she wrote and performed under TS records.

Amapiano star Sir Trill has recently complained of making hits and not being paid his dues for the various songs that he has churned out.

Zhomba Entertainment spokesperson Zee Viano said, "This seminar is necessary for artists and artists need to understand the business of art for them to be able to make profits out of the industry.

"The seminar is set for the 11th of February 2023 and the venue will be communicated once finalised."



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days