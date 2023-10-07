WATCH: Buyers arrive for Sanganai Hlanganani

Business / Local

by Simbarashe Sithole

Buyers have arrived in Zimbabwe and are beginning their pre-tours of the country's top resort towns, in preparation for the 16th edition of the Sanganai-Hlanganani World Tourism Expo.The expo is set to take place on Thursday October 12 to 14, at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.Some of the buyers who spoke to this publication said they are in the country to discover and sell Zimbabwe.Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) head of corporate affairs Mr Godfrey Koti:"The tours have already commenced in Nyanga, Vumba, Mutare, and Kariba. We have seen 312 exhibitors from regional and international markets registering to participate in this premier business exchange platform.”Some of the buyers who spoke to this publication said they are in the country to discover and sell Zimbabwe.The Sanganai-Hlanganani World Tourism Expo aims to elevate Zimbabwe's status as a world-class marketing platform and generate significant revenue for the tourism sector.Some of the events lined up for this year's expo include: the Aviation Development Forum; the Buyers and Media Cocktail, Welcome Party and Food Expo; Speed Networking Session; Tourism Investment Forum; Career Guidance Seminar, and the Family Fun Day (which is a public day.