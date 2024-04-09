Latest News Editor's Choice


Analysts raise concerns over chaotic introduction of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency

by Nkululeko Nkomo
2 mins ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's hasty introduction of the new currency, Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), has raised alarm bells among financial analysts. The central bank's decision to give banks only 7 days to switch to ZiG, despite the currency not being available on the market until 21 days later, has sparked concerns about the lack of foresight and planning in this critical transition.

One of the major issues highlighted by Moses Msebele a financial analyst is the lack of consultation with the private sector regarding the introduction of ZiG. Without clear information on how the currency will operate and how businesses will access foreign exchange to restock their products, the private sector is likely to reject ZiG altogether. This lack of transparency and communication with key stakeholders threatens to undermine the success of the new currency.

"The timing of the introduction of ZiG is also causing consternation within the financial community. Coming at a time when Zimbabweans already have minimal confidence in the national currency and the operations of the central bank, the rushed rollout of ZiG has only served to fuel skepticism and doubt. The central bank's apparent lack of coordination, strategy, and cohesion in handling the introduction of ZiG has further eroded trust in the financial system." He said.

Moreover, the manner in which the governor of the central bank announced the new currency on a Friday, leaving the public to ponder over the weekend, has only added to the confusion and uncertainty surrounding ZiG. Instead of instilling confidence, ZiG has become the subject of local and international jokes, with many viewing it as a poorly executed endeavor due to the central bank's inadequate planning and strategy.

As financial analysts continue to monitor the unfolding situation, concerns persist about the viability and acceptance of ZiG in the marketplace. The central bank's failure to engage with the private sector, coupled with the lack of a clear roadmap for the currency's operation, poses significant challenges that could hinder the successful adoption of ZiG by businesses and the public.

The rushed and poorly executed introduction of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) has raised serious doubts about the central bank's ability to manage the currency effectively. Without a coherent strategy and transparent communication with key stakeholders, ZiG risks becoming a punchline rather than a viable currency solution for Zimbabwe's economic challenges.


Source - Byo24News

