NetOne Unveils OneBusiness Package: A Streamlined Communication Solution for Businesses of All Sizes

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
NetOne has unveiled the OneBusiness Package, a comprehensive communication solution designed to empower businesses of all sizes. This innovative package offers a range of features to enhance connectivity and streamline operations. From on-net minutes and off-net voice calls to international connectivity and a dedicated WhatsApp bundle, OneBusiness equips businesses to thrive in today's fast-paced digital world.

The package delivers a holistic solution, including data for uninterrupted internet access, WhatsApp for convenient messaging, international calls for global reach, on-net and off-net voice minutes for versatile communication, and SMS services for timely updates. This seamless multi-platform communication simplifies operations and boosts efficiency.  

NetOne's leadership team enthusiastically endorsed the OneBusiness Package.

"Our OneBusiness package is designed for the modern business, offering cutting-edge features and unmatched flexibility," stated Learnmore Musunda, Chief Commercial Officer. "This solution empowers businesses to stay connected, enhance productivity, and streamline communication, ensuring they remain competitive in the digital age."

Chengeto Shavi, Head of Enterprise Business Unit, emphasized the package's flexible pricing structure. "We understand businesses have diverse needs and budgets.  The OneBusiness package offers a range of options to suit your specific requirements.  Whether you need to scale up or down, the bundle provides cost-effective solutions while delivering top-tier communication services."

OneBusiness stands out as a cost-efficient solution, allowing businesses to optimize communication expenses without compromising quality. Businesses can enjoy seamless communication, enhanced productivity, and significant cost savings.

"Say goodbye to communication headaches and hello to a streamlined, budget-friendly solution," declared Tatenda Makumborenga, Acting Head of Marketing. "The OneBusiness package is the smart choice for businesses looking to enhance communication efficiency without breaking the bank."

Subscription and Support:

To subscribe to the OneBusiness package and unlock its benefits, follow these simple steps:

  1. Dial *371# on your NetOne line.
  2. Select the OneBusiness Bundle option and register.
  3. Confirm your subscription details and agree to the terms.

NetOne offers a variety of support options:

  1. Call customer service hotline at 123 for immediate help.
  2. Visit any NetOne store for in-person support.
  3. Explore the NetOne website for FAQs and self-help guides.
  4. Reach out to NetOne on social media platforms for a quick response.
  5. Email enterprise@netone.co.zw for detailed queries.


Source - Byo24News

