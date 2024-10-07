Ingwebu Breweries faces backlash for unpaid transporters as it invests in own trucks

Business / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Truck owners contracted by Ingwebu Breweries, a Bulawayo City Council-owned company, have complained of unpaid services. Some truckers claim they are owed thousands of United States dollars.The truckers allege that Ingwebu management is holding them hostage, offering them minimal payments instead of settling their substantial debts."We are transport operators contracted by Ingwebu Breweries to transport their products nationwide," said one truck owner. "Despite providing a good service for a long time, we remain unpaid, even after our vehicles broke down."Another truck owner said they have repeatedly tried to address their concerns with Ingwebu management but have received little attention."They promised to improve payments after expanding production but have failed to honor their commitment," said the truck owner. "They have even used our vehicles until they broke down and then purchased their own trucks, reducing the need for our services."The truckers reported that some of their colleagues have abandoned the job due to non-payment and sought opportunities elsewhere."We go out for deliveries with cashiers who collect money, and we have seen that the company makes good money but refuses to pay us," said a trucker. "We urge the management to be fair and compassionate towards the truck owners who have abandoned their other businesses to work with Ingwebu."Ingwebu managing director Dumisani Mhlanga did not respond to repeated attempts for comment.In June of this year, Ingwebu Breweries requested a water bill payment holiday from the BCC after accumulating a debt of over US$400,000.The company's request was denied by the council, which cited the precedent it would set and the financial loss it would incur. The council also noted that Ingwebu Breweries should contribute to the rehabilitation of recycled water infrastructure.