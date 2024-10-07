Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

Ingwebu Breweries faces backlash for unpaid transporters as it invests in own trucks

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
Truck owners contracted by Ingwebu Breweries, a Bulawayo City Council-owned company, have complained of unpaid services. Some truckers claim they are owed thousands of United States dollars.

The truckers allege that Ingwebu management is holding them hostage, offering them minimal payments instead of settling their substantial debts.

"We are transport operators contracted by Ingwebu Breweries to transport their products nationwide," said one truck owner. "Despite providing a good service for a long time, we remain unpaid, even after our vehicles broke down."

Another truck owner said they have repeatedly tried to address their concerns with Ingwebu management but have received little attention.

"They promised to improve payments after expanding production but have failed to honor their commitment," said the truck owner. "They have even used our vehicles until they broke down and then purchased their own trucks, reducing the need for our services."

The truckers reported that some of their colleagues have abandoned the job due to non-payment and sought opportunities elsewhere.

"We go out for deliveries with cashiers who collect money, and we have seen that the company makes good money but refuses to pay us," said a trucker. "We urge the management to be fair and compassionate towards the truck owners who have abandoned their other businesses to work with Ingwebu."

Ingwebu managing director Dumisani Mhlanga did not respond to repeated attempts for comment.

In June of this year, Ingwebu Breweries requested a water bill payment holiday from the BCC after accumulating a debt of over US$400,000.

The company's request was denied by the council, which cited the precedent it would set and the financial loss it would incur. The council also noted that Ingwebu Breweries should contribute to the rehabilitation of recycled water infrastructure.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Zanu-PF MP accused of extorting funds from land-seeking citizens

45 mins ago | 53 Views

Rapist drags minor in the bush gives her $1

4 hrs ago | 409 Views

Man bashed over gambling

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 766 Views

MRP threatens to disrupt Gukurahundi hearings

6 hrs ago | 491 Views

IOM Council chair visits Zimbabwe and South Africa

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Pandemonium at Chief Chivero's village court

6 hrs ago | 964 Views

'We are in extreme poverty' - Village heads

7 hrs ago | 533 Views

ZDAMWU embarks on regional meetings to strengthen structures

7 hrs ago | 118 Views

School of Mines encourages female graduates to join mining industry

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chivayo donates $250,000 to John Nkomo Trust, gifts Jabulani a bakkie

7 hrs ago | 944 Views

Zimbabwe compensates farmers over land invasions

8 hrs ago | 720 Views

Zimbabwe army ordered to pay US$40 000 to torture victims

8 hrs ago | 783 Views

Vagabond rapes female relative

8 hrs ago | 458 Views

Harare City Council uncovers $2 million scandal

8 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mutare grapples with critical land shortage

8 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises teachers' recruitment

8 hrs ago | 415 Views

Family fights over house acquired in 1960

8 hrs ago | 466 Views

Kombi driver jailed for killing pedestrian

8 hrs ago | 207 Views

Nepotism, corruption mar Harare land allocations

8 hrs ago | 71 Views

Fake doctor appears in court, further remanded

8 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa vows to remove barriers to modernisation

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bad Zimbabwe road users to repair damages

8 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe police question insiders over US$4m Ecobank heist

9 hrs ago | 621 Views

2 in court for stealing relief food

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Kadewere and Chirewa Ruled Out of AFCON Qualifiers

9 hrs ago | 115 Views

Khama Billiat excited to be back in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 878 Views

Hichilema alarmed by prospects of defeat and prosecution for corruption

23 hrs ago | 1855 Views

5 guns and US$68,000 stolen in armed robberies

23 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Bulawayo to cut water supplies to just 36 hours per week for residents

23 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Iran joins the Nuclear boys club?

23 hrs ago | 2856 Views

ZiG's false promise: Debunking the gold-backed myth

23 hrs ago | 1173 Views

John Hlophe quits captured JSC

23 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Villager, conservation clash overshooting of dogs

07 Oct 2024 at 14:53hrs | 929 Views

Kenny Ndebele harbours personal grudges against Highlanders?

07 Oct 2024 at 14:47hrs | 2795 Views

EFF to refer John Steenhuisen to Parliament's Ethics Committee over his lies

07 Oct 2024 at 13:53hrs | 824 Views

Mbalula summons Lesufi to Luthuli House over public anti-GNU remarks

07 Oct 2024 at 13:50hrs | 1213 Views

Bosso fans raise over US$7,000 in day of rage protest

07 Oct 2024 at 13:32hrs | 1165 Views

'Dare touch Panyaza Lesufi'

07 Oct 2024 at 12:49hrs | 1158 Views

Funeral parade for Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium

07 Oct 2024 at 12:25hrs | 917 Views

Menstrual cycle saves university student

07 Oct 2024 at 12:23hrs | 1805 Views

Bosso fans versus Farai Jere and Mutasa

07 Oct 2024 at 12:19hrs | 1889 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to pay US$3 million

07 Oct 2024 at 12:18hrs | 1182 Views

Prophet Jonah applauds Mnangagwa's leadership style, VED gesture

07 Oct 2024 at 12:05hrs | 297 Views

Sounds of Soweto : A tale no of Highlanders anthems

07 Oct 2024 at 12:02hrs | 633 Views

Honda Fit kills one, injures 3

07 Oct 2024 at 12:01hrs | 634 Views

Farai Jere fast becoming the modern-day Leslie Gwindi in Bosso eyes

07 Oct 2024 at 11:51hrs | 966 Views

9-year-old raped during extra lessons

07 Oct 2024 at 08:22hrs | 1214 Views

Musekiwa, Maposa named in Zimbabwe T20 squad

07 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 201 Views