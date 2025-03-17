Latest News Editor's Choice


Zim SMEs target technological transfer from India, cut import bill

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole
50 mins ago
The Zimbabwe Chamber of Small to Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) has promised to invest in technology transfer, invest in the manufacturing sector and cut spending much on imports through their sector's contributions as learnt from a recent returning business visit by the delegation to India.

Speaking upon arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this Tuesday, a delegation from the just-ended 11th edition of Saurashtra Vepar Udyog Mahamandal (SUVM) international trade show, consisting of representatives from various SMEs, have expressed gratitude over collaborative network and investment opportunities established with India.

Chiredzi Chamber of SMEs secretary general, Valencio Kurauone has disclosed that it is high time that Zimbabwe's SMEs sector should copy and paste from both India's technological acumen and start investment in manufacturing to become producers rather than concentrate on retailing only.

"We have learnt from the event that Zimbabwe's SMEs sector has the capacity and opportunity to ride on existing relations with India and invest in the manufacturing sector. This will therefore reduce further expenditure on importing," Kurauone said.

"Borrowing from India's technological advancement, SMEs should also benefit through transfers. This would therefore enable our economy to grow independently through borrowing from India's technological advancement mechanisms and growth templates," Kurauone added.

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Bramha Kumar has last week called on Anxious Jongwe Masuka, the Minister for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development to apprise the ongoing projects between the two countries.

Ambassador Bramha Kumar appreciated the active participation of Ministry of Agriculture among other Ministries in the Indian Economic and Technical Cooperation (ITEC) Programme. Under this programme India offers more than 250 fully paid scholarships to Government officials.

Recalling the last session of the Joint Trade Committee between India and Zimbabwe concluded in May 2024, Ambassador Bramha Kumar said that the two countries' delegations had already agreed to intensify efforts to deepen and expand cooperation between the two countries in this sector.

He requested that the government of Zimbabwe need to identify a suitable agency or institute to participate in a capacity building programme. Ambassador highlighted that Zimbabwean agriculture sector may look India as a big destination for agro-products.

Ambassador Bramha Kumar also briefed the Minister on the steps taken by Government of India to mitigate adverse impact of climate change in agriculture sector. He also offered sharing of best practices on disaster risk resilient infrastructure and climate resilient agriculture with Zimbabwe.

Under India’s initiative, a US$ 1 million grant project announced in 2021 from the India-UN Development Partnership Fund for climate resilient agriculture in the districts of Chiredzi and Mangwe.

Source - Byo24News

