New Smart Market brings convenience to Mbare Musika traders

Business / Local

by Ndou Paul

Harare's iconic Mbare Musika has undergone a major transformation with the opening of a state-of-the-art Smart Market, a modern trading facility designed to improve hygiene, security, and convenience for vendors and customers alike.The market, which will officially be opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa this Friday, boasts of advanced amenities aimed at addressing long-standing challenges faced by informal traders in the area.Contrary to social media reports, rentals have been set at an affordable $120 per month, making the space accessible to local entrepreneurs.Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe hailed the project as a milestone in urban development, emphasizing its role in formalizing informal trade."This Smart Market is a proof to the government's commitment to improving the working conditions of our people. With proper sanitation, security, and financial support systems, we are empowering vendors to operate in a dignified and sustainable environment," Garwe said.Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume said the facility would bring order and efficiency to Mbare Musika, one of Zimbabwe's busiest trading hubs."For years, vendors have struggled with inadequate facilities, but this Smart Market changes that. With reliable water supply, clean toilets, waste management, and CCTV surveillance, we are setting a new standard for markets in Zimbabwe," Mafume said.The market features 120,000 liters of water from drilled boreholes, ensuring consistent supply for vendors and clean toilet facilities.A dedicated waste management system has been installed to maintain cleanliness, while CCTV cameras and physical security personnel provide safety for both traders and shoppers.Additionally, the facility offers secure parking and vetted carrying assistants to help customers with their goods.To further support vendors, the market includes a micro-lending facility, providing financial assistance to small-scale traders.A washing bay has also been introduced, allowing vendors to clean their produce before sale, enhancing hygiene standards.Vendors operating at the new market expressed optimism about the improved conditions."Before, we had no proper toilets or security. Now, we can work without fear, and the clean environment will attract more customers," said one trader.Another vendor praised the micro-lending initiative, saying it would help grow their businesses.The Smart Market is expected to serve as a model for other trading spaces across the country, signaling a new era of organized, safe, and efficient informal trade in Zimbabwe.