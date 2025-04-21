India reassures Zim collaboration, applauds Chiwenga

Business / Local

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

BULAWAYO - India's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Bramha Kumar appreciated Zimbabwe International Trade Fair's (ZITF) business to business arrangements and emphasised the growing interest of Indian businesses in the country's emerging economic opportunities.Speaking during his address at the Zimbabwe-India business session at ongoing ZITF in Bulawayo, Bramha Kumar further commended that Zimbabwean leadership's efforts to strengthen ties also came in the wake of previous visit by Vice President, General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga’s to India and the reciprocal 10-member CII delegation visit to Zimbabwe in October 2024."Let me take this opportunity to appreciate Zimbabwean leadership's efforts to strengthen ties, as I recall Hon. Vice President Dr. Chiwenga’s visits to India and the reciprocal 10-member CII delegation visit to Zimbabwe in October 2024. Also, the Defence cooperation between our countries saw progress with a key MoU signed during AERO India 2025 and a successful India-Zimbabwe Defence Expo in March 2025," Bramha Kumar said."With these ZITF arrangements we are witnessing today, let me emphasise the growing interest of Indian businesses in Zimbabwe's emerging economic opportunities. It is of paramount importance to appreciate support from ZIDA, ZNCC, ZimTrade, and other agencies to enhance bilateral trade and investment," Bramha Kumar."Notably, FICCI signed two Memorandum of Understanding with Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) and Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) to institutionalise Business to Business engagements between our two countries, laying the foundation for more structured and sustained business collaboration," Bramha Kumar added.Ambassador Bramha Kumar expressed optimism about FICCI's ongoing efforts to formalize collaboration with ZimTrade, CZI and ZNCC to further streamline bilateral business engagement.The Indian business delegation led by Mr. Rakesh Kumar, Executive Director, participated in the India-Zimbabwe Business Session at ZITF-2025. The event was graced by Hon. Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr. Shiela Chikomo, and Hon. Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mr. Rajesh Kumar Modi, as Guests of Honour. His Excellency Mr. Bramha Kumar, Ambassador of India, welcomed the 15-member delegation organized by FICCI.Meanwhile, both Hon. Ms. Shiela Chikomo and Hon. Mr. Raj Modi commended Indian private sector engagement and its role in deepening bilateral relations. Furthermore, Mr. Busiso Moyo, Chairman of ZITF, also appreciated the current economic ties between India and Zimbabwe.During the event, Ambassador Bramha Kumar announced that India's economic growth is doubling its GDP to $4.3 trillion, driven by initiatives like 'Make in India' and stressed his country's commitment to South-South Cooperation and Global South solidarity.Indian investments in Zimbabwe, currently around US$ 600 million, span across sectors like food processing, mining, textiles and employ around 15,000 people. Bramha Kumar also noted India’s humanitarian aid, such as the recent donation of 1,000 MT rice, and capacity-building programs like ITEC and ICCR scholarships.