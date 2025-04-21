Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

India reassures Zim collaboration, applauds Chiwenga

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO - India's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Bramha Kumar appreciated Zimbabwe International Trade Fair's (ZITF) business to business arrangements and emphasised the growing interest of Indian businesses in the country's emerging economic opportunities.

Speaking during his address at the Zimbabwe-India business session at ongoing ZITF in Bulawayo, Bramha Kumar further commended that Zimbabwean leadership's efforts to strengthen ties also came in the wake of previous visit by Vice President, General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga’s to India and the reciprocal 10-member CII delegation visit to Zimbabwe in October 2024.

"Let me take this opportunity to appreciate Zimbabwean leadership's efforts to strengthen ties, as I recall Hon. Vice President Dr. Chiwenga’s visits to India and the reciprocal 10-member CII delegation visit to Zimbabwe in October 2024. Also, the Defence cooperation between our countries saw progress with a key MoU signed during AERO India 2025 and a successful India-Zimbabwe Defence Expo in March 2025," Bramha Kumar said.

"With these ZITF arrangements we are witnessing today, let me emphasise the growing interest of Indian businesses in Zimbabwe's emerging economic opportunities. It is of paramount importance to appreciate support from ZIDA, ZNCC, ZimTrade, and other agencies to enhance bilateral trade and investment," Bramha Kumar.

"Notably, FICCI signed two Memorandum of Understanding with Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) and Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) to institutionalise Business to Business engagements between our two countries, laying the foundation for more structured and sustained business collaboration," Bramha Kumar added.

Ambassador Bramha Kumar expressed optimism about FICCI's ongoing efforts to formalize collaboration with ZimTrade, CZI and ZNCC to further streamline bilateral business engagement.

The Indian business delegation led by Mr. Rakesh Kumar, Executive Director, participated in the India-Zimbabwe Business Session at ZITF-2025. The event was graced by Hon. Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr. Shiela Chikomo, and Hon. Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mr. Rajesh Kumar Modi, as Guests of Honour. His Excellency Mr. Bramha Kumar, Ambassador of India, welcomed the 15-member delegation organized by FICCI.

Meanwhile, both Hon. Ms. Shiela Chikomo and Hon. Mr. Raj Modi commended Indian private sector engagement and its role in deepening bilateral relations. Furthermore, Mr. Busiso Moyo, Chairman of ZITF, also appreciated the current economic ties between India and Zimbabwe.

During the event, Ambassador Bramha Kumar announced that India's economic growth is doubling its GDP to $4.3 trillion, driven by initiatives like 'Make in India' and stressed his country's commitment to South-South Cooperation and Global South solidarity.

Indian investments in Zimbabwe, currently around US$ 600 million, span across sectors like food processing, mining, textiles and employ around 15,000 people. Bramha Kumar also noted India’s humanitarian aid, such as the recent donation of 1,000 MT rice, and capacity-building programs like ITEC and ICCR scholarships.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #ZITF, #FICCI, #ZimTrade

Comments


Must Read

As long as Mnangagwa doesn't acknowledge his own failings, Zimbabwe will not develop

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Why the Prince Edward School Rugby Festival Must Be Saved

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Business as usual as Geza's stay away is ignored

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

ZIMRA hosts Southern Africa Inter-Revenue games: Promotes Tourism

8 hrs ago | 97 Views

Independence tragedy, Dairiboard trucker plunges into Mupfure River

8 hrs ago | 759 Views

ZANU PF cell registers torn

9 hrs ago | 954 Views

What Is Independence Without Freedom? - UFP

11 hrs ago | 357 Views

8 Zimbabwe schools participate at SA sports festival

15 hrs ago | 695 Views

MKP takes on Whites-only settlement Kleinfontein

16 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Ramaphosa to appoint Afrikaner as SA ambassador to US

16 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Forgotten giants Dembare fall again

16 hrs ago | 397 Views

Fresh US$100m gold scandal rocks treasury as top Zanu-PF ally implicated

17 hrs ago | 3866 Views

Bulawayo parks an eyesore

17 hrs ago | 580 Views

CIO ordered to pay employee US$132,000

17 hrs ago | 1621 Views

Bed bugs spread across Harare

17 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Notorious armed robbers denied bail

17 hrs ago | 438 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

17 hrs ago | 706 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

17 hrs ago | 272 Views

Harare commodity broker faces theft allegations over US$35,000

17 hrs ago | 193 Views

Bulawayo police urge public to value human life

17 hrs ago | 195 Views

US$950,000 Lupane bridge cost sparks outrage

17 hrs ago | 440 Views

Fear grips Maphisa after mine spillage

17 hrs ago | 260 Views

Ndebele king claimant preaches cultural renaissance

17 hrs ago | 257 Views

Maximum security deployed as Geza calls for 'indefinite' stay away

17 hrs ago | 352 Views

Geza claims military backing in bid to oust Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mnangagwa acolytes want to butcher Constitution, says Geza

17 hrs ago | 145 Views

Crossing Beitbridge border post a lifeline for many Zimbabweans

17 hrs ago | 230 Views

Man arrested for helping migrants enter South Africa illegally for just R300

17 hrs ago | 446 Views

44 candidates vie for Labour Court judge positions

17 hrs ago | 143 Views

Man kills ex-wife in child custody row

17 hrs ago | 205 Views

Musindo likens Geza to Judas Iscariot

17 hrs ago | 188 Views

PSC warns civil servants against stayaway

17 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Pope Francis

17 hrs ago | 84 Views

Violence instigators put on notice

17 hrs ago | 68 Views

Bulawayo ranks second in GDP contribution

17 hrs ago | 167 Views

Tobacco sales rake in US$279m

17 hrs ago | 35 Views

Cholera outbreak confirmed in Gwanda: 1 dead, 3 cases recorded

17 hrs ago | 79 Views

Police warn against disruptions during ZITF amid Geza shutdown calls

17 hrs ago | 91 Views

WATCH: Bribe-taking Harare police officers arrested

18 hrs ago | 180 Views

Geza calls for national shutdown until Mnangagwa vacates office

18 hrs ago | 173 Views

Two Police Officers Arrested Over Viral Bribery Video in Harare

21 Apr 2025 at 15:44hrs | 2162 Views

Chiefs, Churches unite to promote religious tourism

21 Apr 2025 at 12:05hrs | 283 Views

Donkey thieves jailed two years

21 Apr 2025 at 12:04hrs | 508 Views

Two women sentenced for robbing drunk man in Plumtree

21 Apr 2025 at 11:58hrs | 842 Views

Man (26) rapes grandmother (50) on Independence day

21 Apr 2025 at 11:53hrs | 1225 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sunk US$10m into chaotic Independence day fete

21 Apr 2025 at 09:08hrs | 990 Views

MPs demand answers on Mnangagwa cash schemes

21 Apr 2025 at 09:07hrs | 1997 Views

Zimbabwe power utility warns over 'bush' electricians

21 Apr 2025 at 09:06hrs | 711 Views

Siblings clash over father's tombstone

21 Apr 2025 at 09:06hrs | 519 Views