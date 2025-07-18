Stanbic Bank Beyond Borders: Empowering Zimbabwean Businesses for Regional Integration

Business / Local

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe recently held a business breakfast - Beyond Borders Breakfast – which marked a defining moment for Zimbabwean enterprises eyeing regional and international expansion.The high-level engagement brought together financial experts from across Mauritius, Uganda, and Angola to unpack opportunities and navigate the intricacies of cross-border banking, offshore investment, and market entry strategies. The event served as a strategic knowledge exchange platform empowering business leaders with the tools, partnerships, and financial insights to scale beyond Zimbabwe's borders."Today's gathering serves as a powerful reminder of the role Standard Bank Group plays in unlocking value across our economies," said Patson Mahatchi, Head of Business and Commercial Banking. "At Stanbic Bank, we see ourselves not just as financiers, but as growth partners."The Beyond Borders proposition offers clients a powerful suite of services including access to sector specialists, strategic advisory services, cross-border trade financing, and offshore investment support. Designed as more than just a product offering, the offering positions Stanbic Bank as a growth partner for businesses looking to enter new markets or consolidate their regional footprint.Backed by the Standard Bank Group, Africa's largest banking group by assets with a presence in 21 countries across the continent and key global financial centres, Stanbic Bank is uniquely positioned to help Zimbabwean enterprises access new frontiers with confidence.Stanbic Bank Chief Executive (CE) Solomon Nyanhongo emphasized, "Stanbic Bank is here to walk alongside you, whether you're a small business or a large enterprise. Africa is our home; we drive her growth. Through Beyond Borders, we're living that commitment."The extension of the Beyond Borders proposition comes at a time when Zimbabwean businesses are seeking resilient and scalable models to navigate the complexities of local and global trade. With economic shifts and growing opportunities in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the ability to operate across borders has never been more critical.Standard Bank Group's Carolina Remisio, Head of Commercial Banking Africa Regions and Offshore, highlighted the depth of the bank's experience and its commitment to client success."We've operated in Africa for 163 years. Our presence across the continent and beyond allows us to make your expansion easier, whether in Botswana, Mauritius, Zambia or further afield, Confidence in banking is something we share and implement daily with our clients" said Remisio.