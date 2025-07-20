Mr Sinkwa Partners with Ten Toes to Boost Junior Football in Bulawayo

Business / Local

by Staff Reporter

Pumula Cluster: Godlwayo, Dumezweni, Ngwegwe, Mabambeni

Mzilikazi Cluster: Mzilikazi, Lozikeyi, Lotshe, Lobengula

Final Cluster: Mckeurtan, Induba, Emakhandeni, St Patrick's

Local bread brand Mr Sinkwa has partnered with international organisation Ten Toes Africa to support junior football development in Bulawayo.The initiative, which began in early June, involved coaching clinics across 12 primary schools, led by former football stars Joel "Josta" Ngodzo and Nkululeko "MaRoe" Dube. The programme will culminate in the Mr Sinkwa Junior League Soccer Tournament Finals on Saturday, July 26 at Gifford High School.Four boys' and four girls' teams will compete for top honours in the finals.Mr Sinkwa marketing coordinator, Liticia Amanda Trindade, said the winning teams will receive floating trophies, medals, and various prizes."The winning teams will each receive a trophy and gold medals, while the runners-up will get silver medals. Individual awards will also be given for Best Goalkeeper, Best Defender, Best Midfielder, Best Striker, and Player of the Match," said Trindade.To ensure maximum support and motivation, Mr Sinkwa will cover transport costs for both players and their parents.The 12 participating schools were drawn from three clusters:The boys' final will feature Emakhandeni, Godlwayo, Ngwegwe, and Lotshe, while four selected girls' teams will also compete for the top prizes."We've made it our mission to support grassroots sport," Trindade added. "By bringing in ex-professionals, we want young players to be inspired by their idols and dream big."Ten Toes Africa's Regional Technical Director, Alan Johnson — a former Warriors player — is expected to visit the tournament and give the young players a motivational talk about the realities and opportunities in professional football.Ten Toes Africa is an international NGO focused on using education and sport to offer mentorship and scholarship opportunities, especially to talented African athletes.Speaking on the sidelines of the clinics, Joel Ngodzo said they also taught life skills to the students:"It's not just about tactics - we stressed the importance of discipline and staying away from drugs. A complete footballer must be focused both on and off the pitch."