Sandra Ndebele funds 11 solar powered boreholes

Business / Local

by Staff reporter

A total of 11 solar-powered boreholes have been drilled in Bulawayo's Nkulumane suburb to help alleviate the area's worsening water crisis, as residents in the high-density area continue to endure prolonged periods without running water.The boreholes were funded by Ward 20 Zanu PF councillor Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi, who said the initiative was part of her election campaign promise to provide practical and immediate relief to residents battling the city's chronic water shortages."This is a way of assisting the community to curb water challenges in the area,” Ndebele-Sibindi told the Sunday Southern Eye. "Even in full council meetings, we keep talking about the water issue, but no one seems to be thinking of immediate solutions. So on my side, I thought of putting up these boreholes and solarising them.”Bulawayo has been grappling with one of the worst water crises in years, worsened by low dam levels, ageing infrastructure, and erratic rainfall. Residents in suburbs like Nkulumane have gone days or even weeks without running water, forcing many to rely on water bowsers or unsafe sources.The councillor said the boreholes not only address urgent household water needs but could also serve long-term community development goals. She said once the city's water situation improves, the boreholes could support vegetable gardens and food security initiatives."One day, when we have regular water supplies, residents can still use these boreholes for vegetable gardening,” she said.Beyond drinking and gardening, Ndebele-Sibindi noted that improved access to water helps reduce sewer blockages, a common problem in the suburb. She explained that when residents are unable to flush toilets due to water scarcity, sewage accumulates and clogs the system, creating health hazards."If people can get water nearby, it helps improve sewer movement. When the system dries up, it results in blockages. So these boreholes can make a difference,” she said.While some residents have reportedly criticised the initiative, questioning its sustainability or motives, the councillor said the majority of Nkulumane residents have welcomed the development with appreciation."There are people who are not happy and always bickering, but the good thing is the majority is grateful,” she said. "That keeps me going and motivates me to work for the community, just as I promised during my campaign.”Water scarcity continues to dominate public discourse in Bulawayo, with residents and civil society organisations repeatedly calling on city authorities and the central government to urgently invest in water infrastructure and management solutions.