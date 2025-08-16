Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

Fresh fire razes Glen View complex again

by Staff reporter
26 secs ago | Views
Barely three weeks after President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the Glen View Area 8 Home Industry Complex a state of disaster, another fire has gutted part of the bustling market, leaving scores of traders reeling from fresh losses.

The blaze, which broke out on Sunday, reduced dozens of stalls to ashes as desperate vendors watched helplessly. Harare City Council's fire department contained the flames before they spread to the entire complex, but officials confirmed that significant damage had already been done.

The cause of the latest inferno remains unknown, though witnesses said the flames spread rapidly through the highly congested and flammable structures.

The Glen View Area 8 complex, one of Zimbabwe's largest informal industrial hubs, has long been plagued by recurring fire outbreaks. The most recent incident on July 27 destroyed hundreds of stalls, prompting President Mnangagwa to invoke the Civil Protection Act and declare the market a state of disaster. That move was meant to pave the way for emergency interventions and rehabilitation efforts.

In his declaration, the President described the market as a vital economic lifeline for thousands of families, with government pledging to mobilise resources for its reconstruction.

However, the latest fire has sparked renewed concerns over the safety and resilience of the complex. Traders, many of whom have lost their stock twice within a month, are now appealing for urgent government support and a permanent solution.

Some have called for a complete overhaul of the market's infrastructure, arguing that only a fire-resistant industrial park or relocation to a safer site can end the cycle of destruction.

As affected entrepreneurs count their losses, pressure is mounting on authorities to accelerate long-term reforms for the country's busiest informal industrial hub—now scarred by yet another devastating inferno.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Mawarire's political manoeuvre dressed up as activism

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe's lawyer-heavy politics not good for development

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Caf expert impressed by progress at Magaya's stadium

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Man jailed for squandering US$2,640 airtime cash

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Thief caught wearing stolen clothes

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Starlink users in Zimbabwe pay USD$5 regulatory fee

6 hrs ago | 312 Views

Will the Jesuits groom another President for Zimbabwe?

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Chiwenga praises Jesuits

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

Harare water crisis reaches alarming levels

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe's local flights are too expensive

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Toddler dies in hot water accident

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

Dexter Nduna finally graduates

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Couple clash in court over infidelity

7 hrs ago | 166 Views

Airtime vendors sue police for US$120,000

7 hrs ago | 144 Views

Harare wetland in Tafara faces destruction

7 hrs ago | 42 Views

Lies about injured nurse exposed

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

MK Party seeks to extend land restitution cut-off date to April 6, 1652

8 hrs ago | 32 Views

A dangerous fantasy for Zimbabwe called NTA

8 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mugabe's nephew readmitted into Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zimbabwe to train 7 000 health workers every year

8 hrs ago | 101 Views

ZETDC official in court over forged tender documents

8 hrs ago | 94 Views

Gimboki serial burglar arrested after 7-month spree

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

CBZ manager fired over missing RTGS3,000

9 hrs ago | 169 Views

Tsholotsho council accounts in shambles

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

Headmasters join teachers in salary protest in ZImbabwe

9 hrs ago | 127 Views

Fresh land invasions rock Zvimba farm

9 hrs ago | 76 Views

Social Work Council faces backlash over registration exam

9 hrs ago | 61 Views

Bulawayo turns to groundwater to tackle water shortages

9 hrs ago | 66 Views

NHS hit by pension scandal

9 hrs ago | 75 Views

The Gospel According to Honorable Wiwa Sikhala

10 hrs ago | 314 Views

SADC Chair handover to teach Mnangagwa smooth transfer of power

11 hrs ago | 143 Views

Chegutu charges US$72 tombstone fees

16 Aug 2025 at 17:37hrs | 544 Views

Mbare's filth draws Mnangagwa ire

16 Aug 2025 at 16:32hrs | 682 Views

Retired cop criticises Mnangagwa's govt

16 Aug 2025 at 16:25hrs | 1546 Views

Zimbabwe has tragically become a lootocracy

16 Aug 2025 at 16:22hrs | 480 Views

Alois Bunjira injured in fatal accident

16 Aug 2025 at 15:47hrs | 986 Views

Lungu family turns to SA Constitutional Court

16 Aug 2025 at 13:38hrs | 643 Views

BirdLife Zimbabwe sounds alarm on vulture extinction threat

16 Aug 2025 at 13:36hrs | 181 Views

Mnangagwa commissions high-performance computing centre

16 Aug 2025 at 13:36hrs | 118 Views

Man stabs patron for speaking to his bartender ex-wife

16 Aug 2025 at 13:34hrs | 337 Views

Teen cleared after nightclub stabbing incident

16 Aug 2025 at 13:34hrs | 216 Views

Zimbabwe's broken railways threaten lithium, tobacco exports

16 Aug 2025 at 13:33hrs | 161 Views

3 killed in mine shaft collapse

16 Aug 2025 at 13:32hrs | 132 Views

Councillors demand action as darkness sparks mugging deaths

16 Aug 2025 at 13:31hrs | 122 Views

Harare residents resist Discovery ambulance deal

16 Aug 2025 at 13:31hrs | 184 Views

Zimbabwe Davis Cup team relegated

16 Aug 2025 at 13:30hrs | 46 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket president Coltart

16 Aug 2025 at 13:29hrs | 170 Views

Tagwirei saluted by military boss

16 Aug 2025 at 13:27hrs | 367 Views

MPs slam govt over rural electrification delays

16 Aug 2025 at 13:26hrs | 47 Views