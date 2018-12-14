Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Your Money

5 Ways to finance your construction project

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Deciding to construct a building is a big decision. It doesn't matter if you're looking to build a tower block of 50 apartments, your own private castle or even just a straw hut. You'll need planning permission, architects drawings, builders and a chunk of money to pay for it all.

This is the real stumbling block for so many people; accessing the cash to complete the build.  It's a common dream; especially with the recent uncertainty in the housing markets.

Fortunately there are several ways in which you can get finance for your construction project:

1. Construction Specialists
The first step for most people is to visit their local bank. However, these institutions are not set up for the provision of funds in relation to building projects. They generally do not know enough about the industry and the risks to feel comfortable lending.

However, if you talk to a corporate finance specialist you'll find that they have a variety of options open to you. The most attractive will be the construction loan which releases the funds you need in three stages; matching the stages of production.

However, the construction loan will need to repaid soon after the project is completed; you'll need to think about the best way to get this capital before you agree to the loan.

For example, if you're building the project to live in then you can apply for a standard mortgage after it has been finished.

2. Equity Release
Another option if you already own a property is to look into equity release. This is effectively a loan against your existing house. The terms will be similar to a standard mortgage. Of course the amount of funds you can access will depend on the amount of equity you actually have available.

You could always sell your house but then you may have nowhere to live during the build stage.

3. Family & Friends
If you have wealthy family and / or friends then you can consider asking them for the funds you need. This can often be the cheapest option as your loved ones will probably charge you a very low rate of interest.

However, think carefully before you do this. If you can't afford to repay them for any reason then it could result in a big falling out; you have to decide if that risk is worthwhile.

4. Selling In Advance
If your construction project is to build a number of homes then you can try to sell them from the plans. If you have enough interest and the buyers have the funds to pay you then you will be able to use this money to actually build the project.

It may not be enough by itself but it could well be enough to convince the bank the project is viable and get you the rest of the money you need.

5. Savings
If you're lucky enough to have savings then you may find this is enough to get the project started or even completed.
If you don't have enough funds it ill, again, be enough to convince the bank that you are serious. The greater the personal risk the more attractive the lending option looks to the bank.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SA police seek Interpol's help to arrest Grace Mugabe

3 mins ago | 2 Views

ZANU PF's culture of impunity chronicled

42 mins ago | 112 Views

Army protests budget allocation?

1 hr ago | 676 Views

Zimbabwe police charge protesting teachers with disorderly conduct and contravening POSA

2 hrs ago | 563 Views

Jonathan Moyo shreds Motlanthe report

2 hrs ago | 2829 Views

Saviour Kasukuwere now employed by a Harare court?

3 hrs ago | 3634 Views

WATCH: August 1 victim demands US$200 000 compensation

3 hrs ago | 1049 Views

The Gukurahundi victims demand apology and compensation

3 hrs ago | 671 Views

Zimbabwe to abolish death sentence

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

Cabinet approves Cyber Crime bill

4 hrs ago | 857 Views

Lumumba blasts Mnangagwa; Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 5289 Views

Mothlante Commission Report: Equating the victim to the perpetrator - MDC

4 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named Man Utd caretaker manage

5 hrs ago | 937 Views

Chiwenga takes over doctors' salary negotiations

5 hrs ago | 7500 Views

Mandatory HIV testing before marriage proposed

6 hrs ago | 1718 Views

SA issues warrant of arrest for Grace Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 2986 Views

WATCH: ZBC scams and sabotages War veterans

6 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Mnangagwa urges nation to unite after August 1 killings report

7 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Prophet Makandiwa relocates to Zambia?

7 hrs ago | 5448 Views

ZANU PF conference came and gone, what's the way forward?

8 hrs ago | 1081 Views

MDC took advantage of the obvious

8 hrs ago | 3010 Views

War vets sue ZBC

8 hrs ago | 1968 Views

August 1 violence probe team nails Chamisa's MDC

8 hrs ago | 3717 Views

War vets demand $13.5 billion

8 hrs ago | 2984 Views

Man dies receiving prayers at shrine

9 hrs ago | 2193 Views

Fuel shortages hit BCC operations

9 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Chief Ndiweni faces arrest

9 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Kamambo reaches out to loser Chiyangwa

9 hrs ago | 933 Views

Soldiers' use of live bullets was 'unjustified and disproportionate' - Report

9 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Miner lays contempt of court charge against Nyambirai

9 hrs ago | 308 Views

Foreign-based motorists urged to use eTIP facility

9 hrs ago | 834 Views

Man fatally strikes wife over infidelity

9 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Harare hit by serious water chemical shortages

9 hrs ago | 306 Views

August 1 massacre commander's promotion raises stink

9 hrs ago | 788 Views

No coups in 2018: Will 2019 be so stable?

9 hrs ago | 298 Views

Harare City Council sells land to raise salaries

9 hrs ago | 535 Views

Killer army pilot jailed

9 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister fights default judgment

9 hrs ago | 340 Views

Parliament has final say on death penalty

9 hrs ago | 234 Views

Police shoot, injure 2 robbers

9 hrs ago | 720 Views

Mukanya in make-up gig

9 hrs ago | 392 Views

State admits lack of documentary evidence in Mandiwanzira case

9 hrs ago | 267 Views

Tendai Biti tears into Mthuli Ncube's budget

9 hrs ago | 1279 Views

War vets storm Mnangagwa office

10 hrs ago | 870 Views

Crucial findings in the commission of inquiry report

10 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Zanu-PF recovers 15 vehicles from expelled members

10 hrs ago | 918 Views

Peak season at Beitbridge border

10 hrs ago | 468 Views

Police urged to deploy vehicles to critically needy areas

10 hrs ago | 324 Views

Cassava makes history

10 hrs ago | 876 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days