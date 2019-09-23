Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Your Money

Avoid term plans that offer to return your premiums

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Insurance is something we all need to have. You can rest easy knowing our loved ones will be financially secured should something unfortunate happen to you. Term Insurance is one of the best forms of insurance in the market today. For those who may not know, it is an insurance scheme, where you pay a relatively smaller premium for insurance coverage over a limited coverage period. Should you survive that time period, the insurance becomes void.


What Is Return of Premium Term Plan?

Life insurance is a good safety net to have, but people are reluctant to put their money into something that gives no returns on maturity. They want more than just that safeguard in place. This reluctance on their part has enabled insurance companies to come up with new alterations in the term plans. The latest such version of term insurance is called return of premium term plan.

As you may have gathered from the name, it is a term insurance where you get the premium amount back if you survive through the term period. It sounds pretty good when you first hear it right? You get the protection during the term period; and should you survive, you get your money back too. Looks like a win-win situation at first glance.

The premium amount for the return of premium term plan is significantly higher than a simple term plan. But this does not concern most people since they know they are getting the amount back if they survive the term period.


Why You Should Avoid Return of Premium Insurance.

While this type of a term plan may break even eventually, it is not a good idea. Experts advise people to avoid this kind of insurance as it erases all potential of making your money grow. To help you understand better, let us take a look at the following example on how you can fare better by avoiding this type of term plan.

Consider a simple term insurance and a return of premium term insurance for a time period of 30 years;

Premium of simple term insurance
INR 8,500

Premium of return of premium insurance
INR 22,500

So over 30 years, you pay a total amount of INR 2.55 lakh for a simple insurance term plan; while, for a return of premium plan, you pay a total amount of INR 6.75 lakh. The difference between the two amounts is huge; but people will say better to pay higher amount that you will get back rather than a smaller amount you might never see again. But hold on, let’s dig deeper.

Now, since a simple insurance plan will give you back no survival benefits, you will get nothing back in 20 years’ time. On the other hand, the return of premium plan will pay you back the INR 6.75 lakh you paid over 30 years. SO why is it not a good idea?

Suppose you take a simple insurance plan instead of a return of premium plan; the difference between the two premiums is INR 14,000 annually. Now if you take that Rs. 14,000 and invest it in something for 30 years, you will get good returns on it.


Here are some of the possible returns you will get on different investments:

Savings Account at 4% returns per annum
Rs. 8.25 lakh

Liquid Fund at 6% returns per annum
Rs. 12 lakh

Public Provident Fund at 7.9% returns per annum
Rs. 17.5 lakh

Balanced Fund at 10% returns per annum
Rs. 27 lakh

Equity Fund at 12% returns per annum
Rs. 40 lakh

As you can see, the returns you can gain by investing the extra Rs. 14,000 are huge over 30 years of time.


Make Your Money Work and Grow!

If you opt for the return premium plan, you will get the same amount back in 30 years’ time. This does not add up to much over 30 years. However, if you go for the simple term plan, you might lose the Rs. 2.55 lakh, but you can invest the remaining Rs. 14,000 and get huge returns over 30 years.

Consider the investment with the lowest percentage of returns. Putting the INR 14,000 every year in a savings account in a bank will grow that money to INR 8.25 lakh over 30 years. This is already Rs. 1.5 lakh more you get than the premium return plan.

For the best case scenario, let’s consider the returns from an equity fund at 12%. The total amount you will get after 30 years of investing INR 14,000 per year will be Rs. 40 lakh. That makes for an astonishing difference of Rs. 33.25 lakh!

This is a staggering amount of wealth created over 30 years compared to just letting it sit. The insurance companies will make their profits. They will invest the high premiums you pay for return premium plans, and earn their exorbitant profits for themselves. Hence, they have no issues when it comes to paying you the principal amount back after 30 years. But you get the exact same amount after 30 years without any of the growth.

The insurance companies will entice you with terms like “free insurance.” While it is not incorrect, it gives you absolutely no returns. The Rs. 6.75 lakh is not as valuable at the time of maturity as it was 30 years before.

This might be the safest and most risk-free way of going about it. But it is detrimental to your financial goals in the long term. It is best to avoid such term plans. It makes much more sense if you opt for a simple term insurance plan. This way, you can have the same amount of insurance coverage as the return of premium plan. On top of that coverage, you can invest the extra money you save on premium and invest it. This will grow your money every year, leaving you with nice and hefty returns on your investment.


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Malema walks in the shadow ofUncle Bob

34 mins ago | 46 Views

ZimAchievers Australia dates and venue announced

37 mins ago | 15 Views

'2018 elections failed to meet standards' - illegitimate Zanu-PF must step down to stop repeat

38 mins ago | 39 Views

Judge gives police hour to free 'abduction' doctor

54 mins ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe to get 100 MW from Mozambique

1 hr ago | 85 Views

StarBrite defends 'brothel' auditions

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe minister vows to deepen cooperation with China

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Magombeyi free to travel, Govt

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Zanu-PF orders ceasefire among warring gold panners

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF lashes out at 'restless, careless' Malema

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Man jailed for assaulting wife over bush hare

1 hr ago | 142 Views

How Justice Zhou stopped Biti sly amendment

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF biting more than what it can chew

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Grace kicks out Zvimba chiefs from Mugabe mansion

1 hr ago | 428 Views

Mangudya summoned to court

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Zimra sweats over tax defaulters

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimdollar plunges after weekend gains

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Bosso pray for Prince the Warrior

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

MSU for low IQ students, says Mutodi

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Bulawayo residents slam proposed rates hike

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Mnangagwa must intervene on price madness'

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mupfumira in 4th bail bid

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

RBZ freezes 5 more accounts

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe School of Mines boss fired

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Dembare, Bosso seek Chibuku cheer

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

'Magombeyi not tortured'

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Deputy Minister refuses to answer question from Ndebele MP

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

13 Nust students granted bail

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Chamisa launches diplomatic offensive

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

PROPHECY: Army to remove Mnangagwa and negotiate with Chamisa?

2 hrs ago | 815 Views

Government updates the nation on Dr Magombeyi

4 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Mugabe family wants him buried at Blue Roof?

5 hrs ago | 2396 Views

How has technology affected the online casino sector?

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Plans underway to make Zimbabwe the regional bread basket

6 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Mliswa reveals plot to sabotage Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 5243 Views

Gweru Polytechnic to feed students with vegetables only

7 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Open letter to Julius Malema: Setting the record straight

8 hrs ago | 4293 Views

Elite event set to bring high-profile wedding industry experts together

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zimbabwe government responds to American Ambassadors

8 hrs ago | 2232 Views

RBZ speaks on Kuda Tagwirei's bank accounts

10 hrs ago | 7827 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor blasts Command Agriculture

12 hrs ago | 5703 Views

Review of the Mid Term Monetary Policy Framework

13 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Warrant of arrest against Tabitha Khumalo cancelled

13 hrs ago | 1700 Views

'Voters are under siege from Zanu PF, MDC will educate them come 2023' - new excuse for participating again

13 hrs ago | 770 Views

The president's accounts bruised by Reserve Bank, PFEE to money barons

13 hrs ago | 6346 Views

MLO challenges Mnangagwa to man up and talk about Matabeleland independence at UN Assembly

13 hrs ago | 963 Views

GCR upgrades Zimnat General Insurance rating to A+

14 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mliswa questions why Mugabe's corpse is still at Blue Roof

14 hrs ago | 5992 Views

Peter Moyo refused entry to Old Mutual - yet again

14 hrs ago | 1263 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days