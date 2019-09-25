Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Your Money

Trade Shows: The best way to showcase your product

by Staff Writer
3 hrs ago | Views
With the advent of digital marketing, showcasing your products and services can be very competitive. Companies strive to reach as many potential clients as possible through different mediums such as the internet, television, and publications.

However, some events allow companies to meet customers face-to-face, one of which is trade fairs. To get the best reception in these expos, you can check out trade show display rentals to make your product more appealing to the public.

What are Trade Shows?
A trade show is an event organized to help companies and entrepreneurs market their products to their attendees. Most of the time, a trade show gathers participants with particularity to a specific industry. When the industry concerned is technology based, the trade show will be an assembly of gadgets and software companies.

Benefits of Trade Shows
#68cb87487a08">Forbes reported that trade shows could save at least $117 in cost per person engaged in a trade show. That is because the cost of personally meeting a client in an office is estimated at $259, while it costs only about $142 per client when done in trade shows. Hence, a trade show can save your company hundreds of dollars.

Trade shows also give you a chance to expand your network. Since these expos gather companies from the same industry, you can share expertise and experiences with fellow entrepreneurs which you can use to make your business grow better.

How to Stand Out in a Trade Show
There will be hundreds of companies trying to allure customers to employ their services or buy their products. You must catch prospective customers’ attention right at the get-go. Here are several tips which you can use.

Create a Unique Display
Ultimately, what customers will notice first is your overall display. You have to make sure that not only will it establish what your product or service is all about, but it should also be attractive. For added convenience, trade show display rentals are available and ready to be customized for your desired booth.
 
Have a Quick and Concise Presentation
Trade show attendees want to see as many products, so they tend to pass by on every booth. To make the most out of their attention, make sure that your presentation is brief but has the essential qualities and characteristics of the product or services that you want to convey.

When you finally catch their attention and get them in your booth, it is the right time to expound on the services and products that you provide.

Trade fairs are certainly one of the best avenues to market your product. There is no need to research your target audience since attendees of trade shows are particularly interested in the industry.

Ultimately, when attending a trade show, it is essential you give your everything. Your participation has the potential to reach clients and customers at a faster rate, unlike other marketing strategies.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa begs for patience to fix ailing economy

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa says economic saboteurs will not be tolerated

33 mins ago | 92 Views

Chamisa's MPs humiliate Mnangagwa during SONA

34 mins ago | 189 Views

Econet threatens to shutdown EcoCash

45 mins ago | 469 Views

Mapeza takes over at Chippa United

47 mins ago | 190 Views

How Robert Mugabe promised Kasukuwere to be President

54 mins ago | 382 Views

Mnangagwa to shake up Zesa

2 hrs ago | 897 Views

Mnangagwa dumps 'Queen B'

2 hrs ago | 2549 Views

Grace Mugabe, Gono in serious fallout

3 hrs ago | 2459 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo tells Mnangagwa to stop wasting people's time

3 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Chamisa dares Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 882 Views

Thomas Mapfumo heads for SA

3 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mnangagwa's bad friend

3 hrs ago | 788 Views

Hard-pressed Zimbabweans resort to gambling for survival

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa extends olive branch to Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Chamisa rubbishes Mnangagwa SONA

4 hrs ago | 479 Views

Jacob Mudenda vows to punish MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 981 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's MPs have jus walked out on Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA speech - Full text

4 hrs ago | 670 Views

Econet takes RBZ to court over cash in cash out ban

4 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Zimbabwe is on course to become major Lithium and Tantalite producer

4 hrs ago | 685 Views

FULL TEXT: President Mnangagwa's State of the Nation address

5 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Latest on ARTUZ leaders court case

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

Chief Justice Malaba wades into the political arena - MDC

6 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Temba Mliswa to report Wadyajena to CIOs

8 hrs ago | 3585 Views

War vets up for abusing party vehicle

8 hrs ago | 1068 Views

'Mnangagwa honours promise to give Grace Blue Roof' - didn't even honour povo's right to life

9 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Village Chairman fondles woman buttocks, threatens her

9 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Mnangagwa halts Mugabe mausoleum construction

9 hrs ago | 2253 Views

Chamisa mocks Mnangagwa's address to 'thousands of empty chairs'

9 hrs ago | 2375 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases by 13%

9 hrs ago | 390 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo speaks from Kenya

9 hrs ago | 2754 Views

Fuel crisis: Govt's admission of failure chilling

9 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Zimbabwean crown EFC champion

9 hrs ago | 353 Views

Council failures rooted in legislative deficits

9 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chigumba, Zec commissioners face axe

9 hrs ago | 1780 Views

Zimbabwe church urges citizens, security sector to co-exist

9 hrs ago | 145 Views

Outgoing Parly session passed a measly 9/29 Bills

9 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Put strict regulatory laws on medical drugs'

9 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chitungwiza regularises illegal structures

9 hrs ago | 265 Views

Lack of IDs infringes on rights: ZHRC

9 hrs ago | 73 Views

Doctors tell Mnangagwa's govt not to patch problems

9 hrs ago | 422 Views

Obert Mpofu isolated

9 hrs ago | 2931 Views

Mnangagwa sets the record straight on Mugabe properties

10 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Photo: Jonathan Moyo's photo breaks the internet

10 hrs ago | 6753 Views

Ex-Bosso star Chilufya dies

10 hrs ago | 613 Views

Mugabe refused to honour the wishes of the dead, says Matemadanda

10 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Teen jailed for housebreaking, robbery

10 hrs ago | 197 Views

Serial thief steals from police station

10 hrs ago | 342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days