Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Your Money

Tips for starting an e-commerce business

by Staff Writer
04 Oct 2019 at 11:59hrs | Views
The e-commerce sector continues to grow. Global accessibility for entrepreneurs that are located anywhere in the world has made it easier than ever for anyone with an internet connection to build a website and start selling. Of course, if it were that easy then everyone would be doing it! It's easy to make mistakes when setting up your first e-commerce venture. As the world of digital sales continues to play a larger part in the business landscape of today, launching a new e-commerce venture means making sure that you do not fall into any of the traditional mistakes that early e-commerce sellers fell victim to. If you want to see your e-commerce venture launch well, then these tips could be the key.

Don't Rush
Although the excitement of launch day can be overwhelming, don't race to it too quickly. Take your time and ensure that every component is in place before you announce your explosion into the digital space. Your website needs to be perfect from the first day that users will see it. Remember, launch day should be a pivotal moment in your e-commerce timeline, so make sure that you get things right.

User Focus
One of the biggest mistakes that can be seen in e-commerce is a self-congratulatory approach that focuses more on brand personality than user value. Your platform needs to provide value at every stage of the customer journey, and that means making some firm decisions on content. Blogs are a critical element of e-commerce in the days of SEO, and they are a golden opportunity to introduce website visitors into your sales funnel.

Vary Content
While content is critical, it's not all about the written word. The way that your e-commerce store looks is also of paramount importance. The right images can make a lot of difference to your sales figures, so make sure that the photos that you use are high-quality and professionals. Remember that you can often find higher-quality versions of images online by using a good reverse image search tool that will lead you to much better pictures to further boost your website's impact.

The Challenge of Social Media
While many guides will drive home the value and importance of social media. It's important that you don't focus on it excessively. While Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are essential resources that can help a brand to grow, they are also time-consuming and often lack real, measurable impact. Remember, having a million likes on your latest status update is great, but unless those likes are converting to sales, they are useless.

SEO is Vital
This is one of the most important website elements to take into account when building an e-commerce store. SEO is crucial for online visibility, and when it is done correctly, it can convert into real-world sales and an improved opportunity for brand growth. Make sure that elements of SEO are integrated into your back-end platform development and that your keywords are optimized throughout your navigation tools and content.

Becoming a successful e-commerce entrepreneur is now an option that is available to anyone, anywhere in the world. However, by failing to recognize the risks, it becomes very easy to falter before you've sold your first product. Make sure that you understand the fundamentals of launching your first venture, and you will have a much greater chance of success.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

13 mins ago | 4 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

22 mins ago | 23 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Mnangagwa's govt for pursing anti-people policies

30 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

35 mins ago | 32 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

57 mins ago | 43 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

58 mins ago | 57 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

59 mins ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 920 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

5 hrs ago | 935 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

6 hrs ago | 561 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

6 hrs ago | 575 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

6 hrs ago | 301 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

6 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 550 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

6 hrs ago | 132 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

6 hrs ago | 86 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

6 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

6 hrs ago | 497 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

6 hrs ago | 947 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

6 hrs ago | 342 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Project curb highway deaths

6 hrs ago | 35 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

6 hrs ago | 33 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

6 hrs ago | 15 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

7 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

7 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 48 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

7 hrs ago | 40 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

7 hrs ago | 29 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

7 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

7 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

7 hrs ago | 25 Views

Become a fashion influencer

7 hrs ago | 13 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days