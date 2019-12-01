Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Your Money

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

by Staff Writer
1 hr ago | Views
Some of us are blessed to live close to our extended families. However many people live far from family and some are even overseas. If you are someone who has family, close relatives or even friends who live in China that are in need of monetary assistance, then this article is just the thing for you. We've provided you with 4 different methods by which you can transfer money from one place to another.  

1. Consider a Third Party Wire Service
The first item on our list to guide you on how to transfer money to China is quite simple - use third party wire services like Western Union or MoneyGram. One of the significant advantages of wiring money using these companies is that the money can reach recipient safely and quickly. Western Union, for instance, has numerous physical locations scattered all across the globe, so finding one in your area won't be such a hassle. The fees charged for transferring money via these third party agencies depends upon how much money is to be transferred and where the money is to be transferred.

2. Bank to Bank Transfer
Another safe method of transferring money to China is by using your very own bank account; you can transfer money from your bank account (not located in China) to another bank account in China. In order to do this, you need to visit your bank, set up the Chinese bank account as ‘the recipient' and wire the money over. One thing to remember is that different banks charge different rates to transfer money over; some banks may cost more than others. However, as mentioned before this is a safe method of transferring money.

3. Use PayPal
If you own a PayPal account, then you can easily transfer money from this account to a Chinese bank account. Similar to all methods mentioned in this article, this is a safe way to transfer money. You can even transfer money from one PayPal account to a Chinese PayPal account. The fees charged will vary whether you transfer money from a Paypal account to a typical bank account or from a Paypal account to another PayPal account; the latter is more cost-effective. Make sure to follow the steps of how to get the money transferred over depending upon the method you wish to select.

4. Xoom
Unlike Western Union and MoneyGram, Xoom is entirely digital. This means that you can simply log into your Xoom account and transfer money into someone else's bank account; there is no need to step into an office and bring cash to be moved as in Western Union and similar financial agencies. Moreover, Xoom is more economical in its fees for transferring money when compared to Western Union, and Xoom also offers door-to-door cash deliveries. One thing to keep in mind is that Western Union does transfer money to more countries than Xoom, but China is included for both.


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 179 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

2 hrs ago | 831 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

2 hrs ago | 881 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 4265 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

4 hrs ago | 2649 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3776 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1951 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4593 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 963 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 526 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 407 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 538 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 515 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 680 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 490 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11575 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

18 hrs ago | 2044 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

18 hrs ago | 3427 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

18 hrs ago | 3852 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

22 hrs ago | 9016 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

23 hrs ago | 7333 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15366 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

24 hrs ago | 2158 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

24 hrs ago | 210 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days