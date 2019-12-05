Latest News Editor's Choice


Cryptocurrency Exchange - Here are tips to choose the best

by Staff Writer
3 hrs ago | Views
Image source: https://pixabay.com/photos/bitcoin-crypto-currency-currency-2643159/
The exchange you must have decided to make use of will greatly determine whether your crypto investment will be profitable or not in the long run. There are lots of investors who have ignored this aspect of digital currency investment and eventually lost lots of money.

In case you don't know, exchange is simply the gateway through which your cryptocurrencies will be traded. This is perhaps why you need to take out time and ensure the right one is chosen.  There are lots of exchanges to choose from which will even make your task of selecting one that can meet your needs more difficult.

Here is the great part
The good part about all of this is that you don't have to rack your brains on this subject matter again. This is because the major aim of this post is to list out some of those variables to consider while searching for a crypto exchange platform. Just ensure to follow these tips and your investments will be safe 100% of the time.

Location is vital
The first thing to consider about an exchanging platform is whether it is operating legally within your country. Countries vary when it comes to crypto regulations. Simply put, what may apply within a country may not apply in another one. Even in the United States, there are times states may vary when it comes to cryptocurrency regulations.

Before deciding to sign up with any platform, ensure to always know whether its operations are in line with the legal stipulations of your location.  

Reputation and authenticity
There is one major problem about the cryptocurrency market at the moment which is the fact that barriers for getting into it are very few. This gives room for fraudulent dealers to get both potential and existing investors ripped off.

Before deciding to register with any exchange, try to find out whether it has been registered as a company. It may shock you to know that most of these companies are only making false claims about their legal status. This is why you need to carry out every necessary investigation in order to safeguard your crypto investments. Also, you will have to be aware of bitcoin revolution scam speculations in the web and arrive at a clear view on your own. Check various social media platforms if you have to and find out whether others are using such exchange.  

Consider security
Crypto exchanges have been facing lots of security challenges over the years. While experts have predicted that this problem may not get better, there is still need for you to find out platforms which have improved security measures to ensure your investments are protected in the best way possible. A typical example of security challenges is the issue of $137million which was reportedly missing in QuadrigaCX after the demise of its founder.

Liquidity
The higher the trade volumes; the higher the liquidity will be. It means your chosen exchange will be able to handle your orders much quicker. Avoid those exchanges that have very low trade volumes as this can affect your business more than imagined.

Customer Support
This entails trying to sign up with a platform where there is great support. It is only natural that you will experience one or two challenges along the line. Therefore, look out for a crypto exchange which will attend to your problems without any delay.




Source - Byo24News

