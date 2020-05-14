Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Your Money

Complete guide on how to stop spending above your means and what to do when it is too late

by Staff writer
27 secs ago | Views
Let's agree that often we spend too much on many things and forget that money might come to an end. This is the moment when you might realize that there is a lot of time left before the next paycheck, but you will still have to live on something. Even though this situation is pretty stressful, there is still a solution.

To deal with this problem, you will have to take a few steps backward and process what's happened to you. There are many different ways to handle this situation, and we will review them in this article. Let's take a look at what you should do if you are almost out of money as well as what you can do if there are no funds left at all.

Best Tips on How to Cut Spendings and What to Do If You Already Went Over the Budget

If you feel like soon you won't have any money left, it's a sign that you should do something about it. There are many ways in which you can save up when you have spent too much. Prepare yourself for some changes and follow these tips:

1.    Have a notebook or diary for debts. You should keep count of all the debts you have. You might forget about the money you have borrowed from someone, and it might lead to even more debts since not everyone is ready to wait for you to find the money.

2.    Give your purchase some time. If you see something that you want and you are itching to buy it, hold on for a minute and calm down. You should take a break from your wish to buy something for at least 24 hours and only then decide if you really need that.

3.    Make everything at home. If you want to get pizza, just make it. If you are a coffee lover, try to make it by yourself. It will be much cheaper for you to DIY, especially when it comes to food. There is no need to order your food at cafes when you can cook it at home.

4.    Try different challenges. For example, you can try such challenges as "No Spend Days" every week. You should pick one day per week when you won't spend any money, no matter how hard you wanted to purchase something.

5.    Pack your lunch for college or work. It might be easier just to eat at the cafe instead of preparing food at home, but you will be surprised to see how much you spend daily on food if you don't bring your own lunch. It won't take much time and effort for you to make something the night before.

6.    Cancel subscriptions you don't need. If there are a few similar streaming services you use, choose only one. The same goes for other types of services you have to pay for monthly. If there is something you want to keep paying for, but the price for the monthly plan is too high, consider switching to something less expensive.

7.    Plan your budget. Every week sit down and think about what you should buy and how much money you need for that. Consider every detail and even the smallest purchase. You should include even such expenses as coffees or sweets.

8.    Stop buying takeaway drinks. Sometimes it feels like you can't survive without a cup of coffee or tea bought from your favorite cafe, but the truth is that you can. There is no need to buy $5 drinks when you can buy coffee in bulk together with your groceries and make amazing coffee at home. You can do the same thing with tea. There are many tutorials that will teach you how to make all kinds of drinks without having to spend all of your funds on them.

What to Do If You Already Don't Have Enough Money to Live?

So, you are out of money. What should you do next? This section of an article has got some ideas for you. Use these tips if you don't have any money left at all:

●    Find a part-time job. A second job can help you a lot with finding the money you need to pay off the debts or rent and purchase some food. You could find a job where you will be able to get money every 1-2 weeks without having to spend too much time on it. For example, you could work as a cashier or a salesman.

●    Take part in short-term projects. Participating in short-term projects can be very profitable. There are many organizations that hire specialists for a short period of time to get their assistance with some of the projects. Often such projects don't require your physical presence, and you will be able to work remotely on it. Just scroll through some websites that offer freelance jobs and projects, and you will definitely find something for yourself.

●    Don't be afraid of microcredit companies. If you feel like you are out of money and you still need to pay for such things as rent or food, you can always get a quick cash loan online. If you choose the right service, you will not have to pay a big interest fee, and there won't be a problem with paying off the debt. It is a good solution if you don't have enough money for some important expenses.

●    Borrow some money from your friends or family. If you don't have too many debts and know that your friends are comfortable with lending some money to you, feel free to ask them about such a thing. But do it only if you are sure that you will be able to give them money back soon and there won't be a problem with you borrowing money from them later.

●    Live with someone else. Rent the apartment with someone else. This way, you will be able to cut the bills, and you won't have to pay the full price for the rent. You should consider moving to a cheaper place if yours is too expensive.

Deal with Your Financial Problem with Ease

Even if you don't have any money left, it still not a reason to panic or stress out. There are many ways to deal with such a situation, and in this case, everything you can do is just do your best to handle this issue in the best way.
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Everything you need to know about PPSR Australia

13 mins ago | 18 Views

Fresh trouble mounts for Chihuri

31 mins ago | 176 Views

WATCH: 'MDC Alliance not a political party,' says Douglas Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Islamic terrorists threaten Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 2177 Views

Presidents jets into Zimbabwe for SADC Organ Troika meeting

2 hrs ago | 757 Views

Soldiers heavily assault a rural female teacher

3 hrs ago | 1861 Views

The Death of David Magagula

4 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Mangudya's statement on the man who shot a video with bundles of banknotes

4 hrs ago | 2615 Views

Our silence is not stupidity

4 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Cabinet meeting postponed

5 hrs ago | 811 Views

Itai Dzamara's abduction must be investigated

5 hrs ago | 841 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe among top 5 notorious countries

5 hrs ago | 1686 Views

'Absalom Sikhosana died a bitter man'

5 hrs ago | 2019 Views

Grain Millers Boss Musarara donates to Chiweshe community

6 hrs ago | 339 Views

Abductions and torture: the fiery monster of fear in our midst!

9 hrs ago | 953 Views

ZANU PF-SA branch provides support for Zimbabweans … As Covid19 disrupts sources of income

9 hrs ago | 589 Views

Opening of schools premature, Period!

9 hrs ago | 1717 Views

VISET says there are no clear interventions on the extended Lockdown

9 hrs ago | 583 Views

MDC wants Mnangagwa to put in place a stimulus package

10 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Zimbabwe and politics of the VAGINA

10 hrs ago | 4681 Views

Mnangagwa using coronavirus as cover for arbitrary rule

10 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Sikhosana hero status divides Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 5086 Views

Khupe fights back

11 hrs ago | 6587 Views

Abducted MDC MP car at police, did the MP drive to the cop station to be arrested?

11 hrs ago | 3403 Views

Mnangagwa's advisers condemn MDC leaders' abduction

11 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Kuwadzana residents challenge Mudenda

11 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Sadc summit

11 hrs ago | 482 Views

Residents petition Mnangagwa over COVID-19 bailout

11 hrs ago | 302 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation, Zapu host virtual Dabengwa anniversary

11 hrs ago | 173 Views

Go well true blue Ndebele warrior

11 hrs ago | 627 Views

Central Vehicle Registry a national embarrassment

11 hrs ago | 893 Views

'No Zanu-PF card, no food donation'

11 hrs ago | 1300 Views

O and A Level June examinations ready

11 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Mudzuri calls Mwonzora to order

11 hrs ago | 4650 Views

1 000 get food handouts in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 360 Views

Woman arrested over Covid-19 fake news

12 hrs ago | 823 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Sikhosana family

12 hrs ago | 358 Views

530 returnees arrive from South Africa

12 hrs ago | 797 Views

Ban on outdoor exercises lifted

12 hrs ago | 705 Views

Food poisoning kills 3 family members

12 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Covid-19 shifts attention from other health services

12 hrs ago | 205 Views

R1,4m contraband seized

12 hrs ago | 441 Views

Cyber Bill awaits Parly debate

12 hrs ago | 169 Views

Schools prepare to reopen exam classes

12 hrs ago | 953 Views

Memory Mucherahowa ditches Zanu PF

12 hrs ago | 924 Views

MDC youth leader to be 'abducted next'

20 hrs ago | 4348 Views

Absolom Sikhosana to be buried in Harare this Wednesday

21 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Xhosa people of Zimbabwe inspire first isiXhosa PhD thesis

21 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Police sued over Bulawayo man's lockdown death

23 hrs ago | 2442 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days