Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Your Money

Is an installment loan online right for you?

by Staff writer
28 Jul 2020 at 18:44hrs | Views
https://unsplash.com/photos/6WXbPWhT8c8
An installment loan can be an excellent instrument in your personal finance arsenal, especially when used properly. Although the term "installment" may sound intimidating or unfamiliar, perhaps you have used one before or someone you know.

The common types of installment loans are car loans, personal loans, mortgages, and student loans. Installment loans can aid you in dealing with lump-sum, high costs that you might not have been able to save for.

Is this type of loan right for you? Here's what you need to know about installment loans. Read on!

What Are Installment Loans?

Installment loans are a means to borrow cash, usually for a one-time large purchase, for instance, college education, house, or a car. When the borrower gets approved by the creditor, he or she obtains a lump sum and pays the loan in monthly payments.

Unlike revolving credit, installment loans provide a line of credit to borrow from money continuously, and once it's repaid, the account is closed. You can learn more at personalmoneynetwork.com/installment-loans about installment loans online.

Installment Loan Types

Installment loans fall under two categories: unsecured and secured. An unsecured loan does not require any collateral, for example, a personal loan. On the other hand, a secured loan needs collateral, like your property or assets.

Collateral serves as a security against the loan. If you default on your payments, the creditor can repossess your collateral. The following are some of the common installment loans you will encounter:

Payday Loans. This type of installment loan is deemed to help workers manage their everyday life until they get their next paycheck. However, with high fees and interest rates, payday loans also trap borrowers in cycles of debt.

Student Loans. A student loan helps borrowers pay for their education. Forgiveness programs, repayment options, terms, and interest rates differ depending on whether they are private or federal student loans.

Mortgages. This installment loan is a secured loan used to fund a house purchase. Like auto loans, your house is used as collateral to secure the creditor, keeping the interest rates lower compared to unsecured loan rates. However, if you cannot meet the loan obligations, your home can be taken away from you.

Personal Loans. This type of installment loan can be used for many different purposes, like a wedding, home renovation, medical expenses, or debt consolidation. The interest rate can differ depending on your credit.

When Installment Loans Help

Installment loans can be used to the following:

- Pursuing higher education
- Buying a car
- Buying a house
- Investing in yourself or career
- Dealing with an unforeseen event
Pros And Cons

An installment loan is not inherently bad or good. Whether they are harmful or helpful to you relies on your borrowing needs, current financial situation, and your credit. As a borrowing option, an installment loan has a few benefits.

One, installment loans have predictable monthly payments because they are made using decided terms, for instance, five or ten years. Second, these loans have fixed interest rates. Also, installment loans have higher credit limits, meaning you can usually borrow more cash with installment loans compared to a credit card.

Moreover, installment loans have a few drawbacks, as well. These loans lack flexibility. Say, for instance, to purchase a car; installment loans are ideal. However, if you need more money later, you might want to consider revolving credit because of its flexibility. Another thing, for some borrowed, the interest rates in an installment loan can be high.

How An Installment Loan Impact Your Credit

With any borrowing form, getting an installment loan can affect your credit either negatively or positively. Keep in mind that the biggest factor in your score is your payment history. It contributes to at least 35 percent in the FICO credit scoring model.

If you make timely payments, then it will undoubtedly help bolster your credit. However, if you do the opposite, then your credit will suffer. Moreover, having multiple credits can be an advantage to your credit score.

If you do not have a loan at the moment, adding one will surely boost your credit. However, only after you get approved. Additionally, it is not recommended to get a loan that you will have to put together to your budget.

What's more, your credit utilization ratio is a notable determinant in your credit score. In fact, according to FICO, it contributes to at least 30 percent of it. If you have a high credit utilization rate because of other loans or large credit, then adding a loan to your account could potentially cause your credit score to drop.

Takeaway

So, is an installment loan right for you? If you are still undecided, make sure to consider any restrictions, additional fees, payment terms, and interest rates on the loan. As long as you handle your borrowing correctly, installment loans can dramatically boost your financial health and buying power.


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

White Compensation; How about ZAPU Properties?

1 hr ago | 219 Views

PHOTOS: Burial of Gukurahundi Commander Perrance Shiri

2 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Coronavirus kills Top CIO Boss

3 hrs ago | 4705 Views

Zimbabwe Army Spokesperson Colonel Mugwisi dies

4 hrs ago | 3196 Views

FULL TEXT: General Sibusiso Moyo showers rare praises on Perrance Shiri

5 hrs ago | 2297 Views

3 'abducted' MDC ladies and their lawyer arrested

5 hrs ago | 2335 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga 'arrested'

5 hrs ago | 2338 Views

BREAKING: MDC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

6 hrs ago | 3557 Views

Israel Dube: Mnangagwa and Mliswa are not Mashonaland: Mashonaland is not mourning the death of Perrance Shiri

6 hrs ago | 2083 Views

'Mnangagwa urinates on the graves of Zimbabwe's heroes' Malema says

6 hrs ago | 3069 Views

19 COVID-19 patients risk death...soldiers block driver from supplying oxygen

7 hrs ago | 1487 Views

'Perrance Shiri died after repenting of Gukurahundi sins'

7 hrs ago | 3294 Views

#31July mass protests situation in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 10145 Views

Perence Shiri the Zimbabwean own hero

9 hrs ago | 1750 Views

LIVE Update of #31July protest

9 hrs ago | 8122 Views

Noic, Sakunda sucked in US$17m loan scandal

10 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Global financiers shut out Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Fresh farm seizures soiling Zimbabwe's image?

10 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zesa workers rally behind Gata

10 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Zimbabweans labour under Zanu-PF debt concrete slab

10 hrs ago | 190 Views

Security forces clear city centre ahead of planned protests

10 hrs ago | 663 Views

Senior doctors down tools

10 hrs ago | 538 Views

Shiri burial today

10 hrs ago | 988 Views

Protests are a human right: UN experts

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

Protests will go on, organisers insist

10 hrs ago | 713 Views

1 more week in jail for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

10 hrs ago | 321 Views

Kasukuwere says his hands are clean

10 hrs ago | 477 Views

US embassy warns its citizens to stay off Zimbabwe streets

10 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mutodi escapes with a warning

10 hrs ago | 1917 Views

MSU postpone examinations due to protests

10 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mugabe's relative jailed for swindling soldier, cop

10 hrs ago | 317 Views

Opposition party distances self from its leader's utterances

10 hrs ago | 620 Views

Masiyiwa struggles to sell stake in Liquid

10 hrs ago | 310 Views

EcoCash probe delays Cassava financials

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

'Private sector now controlling Zimbabwe State'

10 hrs ago | 215 Views

Violence has no place in our civilised society

10 hrs ago | 67 Views

Go well Gudo Guru

10 hrs ago | 409 Views

Government should stop crying wolf

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Sanii Makhalima is set to break his silence

10 hrs ago | 140 Views

Protests: Army takes charge

10 hrs ago | 2184 Views

Mnangagwa vows to put down protests

10 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mutodi withdraws theft case

10 hrs ago | 134 Views

Crackdown on activists intensifies ahead of July 31 protests

10 hrs ago | 44 Views

Shiri died in his car while trying to get help

10 hrs ago | 566 Views

No power cuts till year end, industry assured

10 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe cattle, donkeys border jumps into Botswana, shot dead

10 hrs ago | 72 Views

Security forces on high alert

10 hrs ago | 249 Views

Govts can restrict protests - UN

10 hrs ago | 362 Views

Court halts $7.5m State funding for MDC formations

10 hrs ago | 1927 Views

3 in court over illegal gathering

10 hrs ago | 308 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days