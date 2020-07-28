Business / Your Money
WATCH: Sikhala release new video of himself in the bush
28 Jul 2020 at 19:06hrs | Views
Wanted by police accused of inciting public violence over planned protests on #July31, MDC deputy national chairman Job Sikhala releases new video of himself in the bush, receiving food from sympathetic locals. Police have asked for the public's help in locating him.
The firebrand top MDC Alliance politician recently threatened to cause pandemonium while daring those doubting the MDC's capacity to wage a strong resistance against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Asked during the press briefing at the party's Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House whether the party had capacity to fulfil its threats, Sikhala said he alone could still cause pandemonium in the country.
Source - Byo24News