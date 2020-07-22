Gilbert Muponda conned

Business / Your Money

by Staff reporter

A director of Oxcom Trading Private Limited Company, which is into commodity brokering, yesterday appeared in court facing allegations of conning businessman Mr Gilbert Muponda of his business premises located at Belgravia Shopping Centre in Harare.Known as Belgravia House, the premises is valued at US$1.5 million. Mr Muponda jointly owns Belgravia House, which houses hardwares, with his partner Nyasha Watyoka through their company, The Right Investment Private Limited.Antony Philip Coumbis (26) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Victoria Mashamba charged with fraud emanating from the case.He was not asked to plead to the charges and was remanded to October 28 for routine remand on $500 bail. Prosecuting, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa said sometime in 2003, Vincent Tazvivinga and Faresi Lazau formed The Right Investment Private Limited.Tazvivinga and Lazau later resigned and appointed Messrs Muponda and Watyoka as directors of the company.Messrs Muponda and Watyoka, through their company, acquired Belgravia House and registered it under Deed Transfer No.8776/2003. On February 28 this year, Mr Muponda received an application of spoliation order from the High Court under reference number HC539/20, which was initiated by Coumbis.In the High Court order, Coumbis is alleged to have been claiming to have a 50-year lease agreement given to him by The Right Investment Private Limited through its purported directors, Ronald John Coumbis and George Nyashanu.The court heard that Mr Muponda noticed that a fake CR14 of his company was attached to the High Court order indicating that Coumbis and Nyashanu were the directors.It is said Mr Muponda then went to the Registrar of Companies where it was cleared that Coumbis and Nyashanu were not directors of The Right Investment Private Limited and that led him to take the matter to the police.The State alleges that Antony Philip Coumbis' actions were aimed at duping Mr Muponda of his property. Coumbis is expected back in court on October 28 for routine remand.