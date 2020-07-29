Police keen to interview activists

Business / Your Money

POLICE are keen to interview some political activists including MDC Alliance vice chairman Mr Job Sikhala.Other activists being sought by cops are Mr Makomborero Haruziviishe, Godfrey Kurauone, Ostallos Siziba, Promise Mkwananzi, Denford Ngadziore, Allan Moyo, Obert Musaraure, Jimmy Kunaka, Peter Mutasa, Robson Chere, Stephen Chuma, and expelled Zanu-PF youth Mr Godfrey Tsenengamu.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged those who might have information that will lead to their location to come forward."The activists are being sought by the Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Law and Order Department for an interview. Anyone with information to contact police on telephone numbers 0242 748836, 703631 or WhatsApp 0712800197," said Asst Comm Nyathi.