Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

by Staff reporter
29 Jul 2020 at 09:21hrs | Views
THE trial of a Chinese national, Wang Ziliang (41), who is charged with attempted murder, on Monday failed to kick off due to the absence of an interpreter.

Ziliang will be back in court on August 25 after Mutoko magistrate elijah Sibanda postponed the trial to allow the State time to look for an interpreter who speaks Mandarin.

When Ziliang appeared for remand, he was charged under "unlawful firearm discharge" but the prosecuting authority amended the charge before he appeared in court.

Ziliang faces an attempted murder charge.

Crispen Chikafu is prosecuting.

The accused is being represented by Gilbert Majitija of Brenda Matanga Attorneys. The complainant is Francis Chikonyora (29), a communal farmer in Kaupfu village under Chief Nechombo in Mudzi.

Ziliang is employed as site manager by Komborero Services, a company involved in mining activities in Mudzi, Mutoko.

The facts are that on 21 June 2020 around 10am, Chikonyora saw an excavator belonging to the accused person's company clearing trees in his fields.

He then stopped the driver rangarirai Muhezu from further destroying the vegetation.

Ziliang came to the scene and an argument arose over ownership of the area.

Sekai Chipuriro and Muza Chikonyora witnessed the incident. After few minutes, the accused left the scene and came back armed with a loaded revolver.

He fired four times towards Chikonyora, but missed his target, Chikafu told the court.

Chikonyora fled and called the police from Makosa, leading to Ziliang's arrest and subsequent recovery of the firearm.

The Chinese is out of custody on US$2 000 bail. He was also asked to surrender his passport until the case is finalised.

Source - Newsday

