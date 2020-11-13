Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Your Money

Business mistakes and errors that you need to avoid

by Staff Writer
7 hrs ago | Views
As much as we want to run our businesses, there are times when we make so many mistakes that cost us at the ned of the day. That is why it is essential to know those mistakes so as to avoid them.

Business Errors to Avoid

Not Knowing Your Clients
One of the first mistakes that many businesses make is not defining their clients. When running a business you need to know whom you want to sell your products to something when you own best high roller casino you need to know who your players are. That way you will be able to know how to go about marketing as well as the general advertising of your product.

Being Offline

We are living in the 21st century as such it is close to impossible to run a successful business without having an online presence. That being said, you need to make sure that you are online. That way you will be able to connect to your online audience and you will also be able the global audience.

Regurgitating Previous Year Plans

We know that in most cases, you do not change a winning formula, but at times you need to, especially in business. The fact that you had a plan that worked last year does not mean that you need to repeat it as in the following year.  
Being a "Boss" and not a "Leader"

In business, be it a start-up or a business that has been running for years, the "I" mentality has not once worked. Unless if you want to kill the business that is. That being said, you need to avoid the mistake of thinking that everything is about you same applies to mobile casino leaders. To be successful, you need your team, and every single member of that team to be exact.

Going With the Flow

Another business error that you need to avoid is going with the flow because to be honest only dead fish go with the flow. That being said, you need to have a solid business plan that you and your team are following. That way, you can move as a team knowing where you are going as well as what you are doing.  




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiyangwa wants farmers evicted

50 mins ago | 21 Views

VID officer swallows bribe money to avoid arrest

52 mins ago | 49 Views

Family wrangle defers Moana funeral service

52 mins ago | 35 Views

Canaan Banana's son dies, Mnangagwa mourns

56 mins ago | 46 Views

Ex-NetOne boss claims bullying

57 mins ago | 24 Views

Mohadi to launch Presidential Teak Grease Programme in Gwanda

57 mins ago | 22 Views

Skhu to drop second album

58 mins ago | 13 Views

Man killed over gambling bet

58 mins ago | 16 Views

Malawi court releases Bushiri, wife 'unconditionally'

59 mins ago | 44 Views

Fresh details on land scam

60 mins ago | 18 Views

My experience as a returning resident

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zanu-PF finalises DCC vetting process

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Corruption rocks Mines ministry

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Mapisa-Nqakula defends decision to give ANC delegation airlift To Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 40 Views

2017 coup targeted 'criminals around Mugabe' and now it's payback time - we are but mice to these Zanu PF thugs

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Kasukuwere 'blasted' for being sympathetic to Chin'ono

5 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Econet offers festive cheer, launches massive Christmas promotion

6 hrs ago | 637 Views

Benefits of travelling in business relations

7 hrs ago | 233 Views

Kwaito star 'Mshoza' dies at 37

10 hrs ago | 2474 Views

Prophet Bushiri's case (an analysis)

14 hrs ago | 3459 Views

Chamisa goes down as Mnangagwa rises high

14 hrs ago | 7251 Views

Chamisa's MDC, G40 clash over 'abductions'

16 hrs ago | 3204 Views

Justice Ndewere tribunal sworn in

16 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Attempted rape at MDC HQ

16 hrs ago | 4226 Views

I'm not a flight risk, says Rushwaya

16 hrs ago | 3006 Views

Minister grilled over corruption

16 hrs ago | 2177 Views

NetOne unveils new service

16 hrs ago | 1908 Views

'Too many taxes fueling gold smuggling'

16 hrs ago | 750 Views

Zimbabwe reels over junk cars from East Asia

16 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Average Zimbabwean needed US$1.53 per day in October

16 hrs ago | 904 Views

Setting the record straight about King Mzilikazi The Mthwakazi King

17 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Mnangagwa gives in to Ndewere's demands

17 hrs ago | 11064 Views

Khupe mulls virtual congress

17 hrs ago | 2903 Views

Govt orders all Zimbabwe companies to re-register

17 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Kazembe, Registrar-General taken to court

17 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Vic Falls teenager appointed Unicef climate advocate

17 hrs ago | 439 Views

'BCC has no chemicals to fight mosquitoes'

17 hrs ago | 318 Views

19 ZCTU leaders acquitted for 2018 tax protests

17 hrs ago | 160 Views

FCB set to retrench employees

17 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Kamambo's trial postponed again

17 hrs ago | 191 Views

Munetsi in club-versus-country row

17 hrs ago | 664 Views

Teen dies aboard bus

17 hrs ago | 2088 Views

Zanu-PF MP implicated in gold wars

17 hrs ago | 693 Views

Chikurubi in dire water situation

17 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chin'ono bail appeal ruling tomorrow

17 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand schools closure

17 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Mashonaland police apologise over wrong Magwegwe spelling

17 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Mthuli Ncube to present 2021 national budget

17 hrs ago | 942 Views

Govt injects $1 billion into Gwayi-Shangani Dam project

17 hrs ago | 500 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days