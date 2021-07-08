Latest News Editor's Choice


How to start your own successful business

by Staff writer
Starting up a business is challenging. Even with years of experience, you should expect the unexpected, because there are factors you simply can't fully control. But proper preparation will get you far, and that includes a well-considered approach! Here are some important thoughts and considerations to keep in mind before you throw yourself into the entrepreneurial dream.

Africa is booming on the business front, and if you want to be among the successful owners of a start-up, then you'll need to do your homework, as with any other endeavor. First, however, you need to identify which market to get into, before starting up, and you need to define your business goals.   
 
Identify the best markets
The success of your start-up may depend on the market you are taking on. Not only the market but also your knowledge about it. If you do not have a business idea beforehand, then doing some research on where there are possible gaps that need filling can pay off greatly. It is also worth considering current global needs, as the world is increasingly becoming more international.  
 
A current useful theme, for example, is the whole green, environmentally conscious movement. Whether you are in Ghana, Egypt or Zimbabwe creating more earth-friendly solutions is vital not only for the African continent but for the world. Considering Africa's many hours of sunshine, on top of that, solar power could prove to be a fruitful field to enter. Solar power, recycling, and other environmentally conscious solutions are needed at increasing levels. As drought is becoming more common throughout the year, water supply solutions are also essential for both humans and animals. If none of the above are markets you know much about or want to create a start-up in, then travel and tourism could be the way forward.




Find the right nameOnce you've chosen which market you would like to enter, it is time to further develop your business idea and identity, including your business name. Your visual identity is important no matter what business, industry, and market you operate within. Your visual identity is what your prospective customers will encounter for the first time. Your brand's appearance is the epitome of the first impression, and therefore you must be thorough and well-considered when deciding on a name.
 
The name must contain the identity of your company, and therefore it must both sound and look good when it is written. In addition, the name and its design must radiate the values on which the brand is based. Ask yourself: What would you like to accomplish with your business? What is your company's basis of existence? What values and thoughts are behind the concept? All of these questions and thoughts kickstarts a creative brainstorming process that hopefully leads to a name. It can, however, be a difficult process, and if one day you are completely stuck and lack ideas, several online tools can help you to come up with a brandable and memorable name that reflects your brand values to your target group. All you have to do is to enter keywords related to your business into a so-called business name generator, which automatically generates a series of business name suggestions. If you don't like any of the suggestions, it's also a great and helpful tool for inspiration.
 
Rich in success
When you're setting up a business, it is up to you to map out your vision for the business, including making it clear to yourself what you want to achieve. It is an important part of your long-term strategy, but it is also necessary for your own work motivation. Achieving success can mean different things to different people. Success is something you must define for yourself. Does it mean making a lot of money? Does it mean recognition? Or does it mean leaving a lasting positive impact on the world? However, whichever way you define success, it is going to take hard work and persistence to become one of the richest people in Africa.


Most Popular In 7 Days