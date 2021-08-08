Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Your Money

5 benefits of hiring a residential cleaning service

by Staff Writer
2 hrs ago | Views
No matter how busy you get, your home needs a deep cleaning once in a while to keep it clean and healthy. Hiring a cleaning service is a better option for residential cleaning if you barely have the time to do it yourself. Here are five benefits of hiring a residential cleaning service.

1. Deep cleaning
Every home requires a deep cleaning once a while, and doing it yourself can be overwhelming and you may not have the necessary tools. Whether you're looking for a house, apartment, or a green cleaning service, professional cleaners such as castle-keepers.com will leave every nook and cranny of your home clean and fresh. They have the right products, tools, experience, and skills to deep clean your house and get rid of stains, grime, dirt, and dust from any part of the house without causing any damage.

2. It promotes a healthy living
Getting a deep clean removes all dust allergens that cause allergic reactions and are fatal for asthmatic people. Areas that like bathrooms are breeding zones for fungi and mold due to their high moisture level. Regular deep cleaning and disinfecting leaves no room for fungi, mold, and other bacteria to flourish, giving you and your family a breath of fresh air and a healthy living environment.

3. It saves you money
When you hire professional cleaners, they come prepared with detergent, equipment, and bathroom supplies for all their cleaning activities. They clean using the right equipment, procedures, and products means longevity for your furniture, carpets, and everything that needs to be handled with care. This saves you money that you would otherwise spend replacing some of your household items.

Additionally, due to the health benefits that a clean environment brings, you and your family no longer need to keep seeing the doctor for allergic treatments, coughs, colds, or asthmatic attacks caused by dust, saving you money.

The fact that you only call them when the need arises makes professional cleaners a cheaper option than hiring an in-house cleaner, who may not have the experience or skill to deep clean.

4. It saves you time
Home deep cleaning isn't an easy task; it may take you two to three days to achieve what a professional cleaner can in a few hours. Hiring a cleaning service gives you time to relax, especially after having a tight schedule. It also gives you time to attend to other chores that would have waited longer if you were to do the cleaning yourself.

5. High cleaning standards
Cleaning agencies only hire duly trained and certified employees who follow laid-down processes and procedures during their service delivery. They also have the equipment and product handling knowledge, so you can be sure that your home is in safe hands. Since cleaning is a career for the cleaning professionals, their attention to detail leaves your home spotless. Their cleaning procedures include disinfecting your home, which you may rarely do. That adds standard to their cleaning service.

Endnote
Your home's cleanliness should be a priority even when you are busy doing other things. Hiring a cleaning service will help you gain these benefits and more.


Source - Byo24News

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Ernest Maphepha Sibanda dies

5 mins ago | 29 Views

Ramaphosa deploy soldiers to guard his houses

8 mins ago | 34 Views

Messi agrees terms with PSG

17 mins ago | 75 Views

Passion Java's US$210 fasting scam flops?

26 mins ago | 139 Views

Two police officers in court for armed robbery

44 mins ago | 183 Views

Patati Patata clocks 3 million views

53 mins ago | 111 Views

Zuma to spend 6 months under medical care...arms deal case postponed

1 hr ago | 456 Views

Police officer shot dead while foiling armed robbery in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 618 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa appears to be using the ANC's step-aside rule to target, purge political opponents

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Peace isn't merely absence of violence - even Rhodesia was peaceful for nearly 80 years!

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

No to Zanu-PF army, Mnangagwa told

3 hrs ago | 851 Views

Zanu-PF has failed fallen heroes

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

3 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Calls to disband DDC office grow louder

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

'Form independent body for conferment of hero status'

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zuma's life is at 'significant risk'

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Resident petitions govt over Lupane Local Board appointees

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Couple kills baby during scuffle

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

4 cops in foiled gold heist

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

ZPP warns against crackdown on NGOs

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Woman in trouble over fake O-Level certificate

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe, neigbours mull border posts facelift

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Hwange council threatens legal action against defaulters

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Informal sector keeps Bulawayo running

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

'China is our new coloniser'

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Khoisans are Zimbabwe's forgotten tribe

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Govt making strides to end child sexual abuse: Minister

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Shebeen queen nabbed for violating COVID-19 regulations

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Deconstructing anti-Chinese feeling in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa's hideous 'box' podium replaced after being mocked online

3 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mwonzora says 'sorry'

4 hrs ago | 1506 Views

Landlord removes tenant's eye over US$3 rental arrears

4 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimbabwe struggles with surge in Covid-19 burials?

4 hrs ago | 310 Views

Fourwinds armed robbers appear in court

5 hrs ago | 625 Views

Shootout armed robber dies at UBH

5 hrs ago | 929 Views

Amacimbi processing plant set up in Beitbridge District

5 hrs ago | 420 Views

Moyo appointed Delta board chair

5 hrs ago | 818 Views

Mugabe's remains coming home

5 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Deputy Minister owes his life to the jab

5 hrs ago | 696 Views

Warriors face World Cup headache

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Schools to remain closed as lockdown is extended

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mnangagwa punishing learners

15 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Pothole accident kills 4 people

16 hrs ago | 3327 Views

Mnangagwa extends level 4 lockdown

17 hrs ago | 2759 Views

Man found hanging on pylon

17 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Econet will play part in the resurgence of Zimbabwe's economy

17 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Six people die in road accidents

17 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Musanhi throws weight on Kazembe

20 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Zesa releases Bulawayo loadshedding schedule

21 hrs ago | 4557 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days