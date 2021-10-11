Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Your Money

Why does the gambling industry boom in times of economic hardship?

by Staff Writer
11 Oct 2021 at 14:01hrs | Views
There is no doubt that recent times have been tough economically for many countries around the globe. While some nations might have been facing hard times anyway, Covid-19 has really put a spanner in the works for many. The ongoing pandemic hit many key economic areas that countries rely on to stay prosperous. In Zimbabwe, this has led to a severe economic downturn that is still being felt.

The same is true for other countries around Africa but also further afield, such as the UK and the USA. Despite all this, there are always some industries that seem immune to economic problems and actually thrive when times get bleak. The gambling industry is certainly one of these and seems to boom when economic hardship is prevalent. This saw the sector enjoy a tremendous 2020 and actually record strong growth, mainly due to online casino play.

South Africa, for example, is turning into a real online gambling powerhouse on both a domestic and global scale. This sees it generate billions in gambling revenue per year and attract millions of players in the country. If you do call SA home and want to play casino games online, remember to check out a trusted mobile casino review for South African players first. This positive picture for online gambling is also being seen in Zimbabwe, where regulation from the Gaming Act is helping it grow.

With the global online gambling market size predicted to increase to over $70bn in 2021, there is no sign of a slowdown. But why does gambling seem to boom when economies tank?

Something to fill spare time with

In times of economic hardship, people start to lose their jobs or get less hours at work. In addition, the effects of this can see them unable to enjoy their usual pastimes, such as meeting friends for drinks. All this leaves a big gap in their daily schedules, which they need to fill. This causes more people to become involved in gambling, because they have the extra time to do so. Playing casino games is also a great way to pass time quickly and helps keep boredom at bay.

Gambling is enjoyable when times get hard

As well as economic hardship affecting your career and salary, it can also make life feel depressing. With no job to go to every day, people can soon feel down and stressed out. When this happens, they naturally look for fun things to do that will help cheer them up. Gambling is one such activity and not only helps you forget about your problems but is also exciting and fun. Whether you go for poker, roulette or slots, games like these are an ideal way to forget your problems for a while. As a result, tough times actually provide ideal conditions for the gambling sector to grow.

Chance to make money

While there is no guarantee of success, it is true to say that you could win money when playing casino games. This chance to bring in much-needed income when times are tough is a big draw for many people. This in turn explains why the whole sector booms during economic depressions. As more people lose their usual source of income, more are drawn to casino games as a way of making money to live on.

Online gambling easy to access

In terms of modern gambling in countries such as Zimbabwe, online casinos prosper during hard times because they are so accessible from anywhere. Whether you opt to play from a laptop at home or a smartphone on the move, iGaming sites make it super easy to play top casino titles. This means that economic hardship, which keeps people at home and impacts on other industries as a result, does not really touch gambling.

Gambling sector looking to a bright future

As the impact of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe schools grows, the country might not yet be out of the woods economically. This is also true for a lot of other nations in Africa and around the world. There is no doubt that the gambling sector in Zimbabwe and across the globe is looking ahead to a bright future, though. Gambling (especially online gambling) is actually well suited to prospering when other sectors falter. As more people turn to casino games to fill their time, have fun and maybe even make a little money, you will see the industry making even more upward gains.
Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 760 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 694 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Kick ZIFA out

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

1 hr ago | 224 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 947 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 850 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 480 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 489 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

12 hrs ago | 878 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

12 hrs ago | 834 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days