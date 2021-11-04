Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Your Money

Blockchain Entrepreneurs launch new crypto product

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Atria Fintech is a technology disruptor that offers bespoke fintech solutions for Atria Africa and its entire ecosystem. It falls under Cornerstone FinServ which is the holding company. Atria Fintech has entered into an exciting partnership with eMari to create a blockchain solution set to be known as eMariSwap.
 
eMariSwap exchange is set to be the most advanced decentralized exchange built on the Binance Smart Chain. It is a decentralized financial system that seeks to create an ecosystem of financial products that do not rely on traditional financial intermediaries such as banks and government institutions. Its operations will be based on smart contracts which are automated enforceable agreements that do not need intermediaries to execute and can be accessed by anyone with an internet connection.

eMariSwap Exchange uses an automated market maker model where users trade against a liquidity pool.

Apostle Ncube of the Pan African Christian Business Network said "We are proud of the eMari product, it is a step in the right direction in the fintech revolution and eMariSwap has already demonstrated that it is stable, reliable and the next big thing out of Africa."

According to the MetaMask Browser eMariSwap is already functional and has a total locked value of 100 000 USD which is set to grow to 1 million dollars in the next few months while the price of eMari is currently at $0.003 and it is projected to reach $1 by February 2022.

Itai Gumbo the Chairman of the League of Patriots endorsed eMariSwap in an interview with this reporter he said " We are proud of our Zimbabwean blockchain entrepreneurs who are putting the country on the global Fintech map. Hopefully, the Ministry of Finance and financial regulators will create legislation that allows and regulates blockchain in Zimbabwe so that our country is not left behind in the Fintech revolution."



Source - Agencies

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe government urged to abandon auction system

1 hr ago | 315 Views

COP26 was a flop for Mnangagwa and everyone saw it

4 hrs ago | 1178 Views

'Chamisa' takes over Zanu-PF WhatsApp group

4 hrs ago | 3283 Views

UK MP wishes Zimbabwe has a president of high calibre like Zambia

6 hrs ago | 2614 Views

Chombo ignores Mnangagwa's legitimacy court challenges

6 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Mnangagwa not immune to prosecution

6 hrs ago | 1363 Views

'Zimbabweans overtaxed'

6 hrs ago | 1088 Views

'High Court clogged with high-profile graft cases'

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Beitbridge police impound smuggling vehicles

6 hrs ago | 702 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam: Zinwa says no evictions this year

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

Govt embarks on national voter registration

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Govt secures US$36m agric loan

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

COP26 delegation exposes Mnangagwa rhetoric, says Felix Ndiweni

6 hrs ago | 656 Views

No partisan politics, Zapu tells security agents, Judiciary, chiefs

6 hrs ago | 397 Views

Beitbridge robbery suspect nabbed

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

We are protected by prayers': Sects hampering Zimbabwe's vaccine rollout

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Car stolen in SA, found in Bulawayo day after

6 hrs ago | 875 Views

'Women should take up powerful political posts'

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe hunt puts oil barons' capacity to the test

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Rural teachers mobilise votes for education

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

The party and Mnangagwa's lost COP26 opportunity

6 hrs ago | 128 Views

Liberation war propaganda has lost its aura

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

It is now the abused State security vs Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

Stolen car deal backfires for Bulawayo pair

6 hrs ago | 380 Views

Lupane Magistrates courthouse almost complete

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Developing countries reject coal ban proposal

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

3 die in road accident

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Bulawayo teen suffocates inside fuel tanker

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mayor encourages online bill payments

6 hrs ago | 51 Views

NGOs to be barred from political lobbying

6 hrs ago | 51 Views

Robber arrested, 4 guns recovered

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

Chinese miner loses granite licence

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs open season with controversial victory

6 hrs ago | 87 Views

CID launches manhunt for suspect

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

$30bn for DDF roads rehab

6 hrs ago | 66 Views

Tobacco hectarage increase 32%

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Chiyangwa loses US$300 000 building materials to robbers

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

Top diplomat dies

6 hrs ago | 327 Views

Sanctions impact civil registration process

6 hrs ago | 30 Views

Controversy mars Dembare win

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

RBZ decries divided politics

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Ziyambi defends Zimbabwe's human rights record

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zanu-PF youth challenging Mnangagwa's Presidency was 'planted' by Kasukuwere

17 hrs ago | 1191 Views

UB40 founding member dies

17 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Most expensive Jordan items now worth close to $5M after record sale

17 hrs ago | 485 Views

WATCH: Macheso bounces back with local shows

17 hrs ago | 721 Views

Jah Prayzah show: minister spotted on the dance

17 hrs ago | 3831 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days