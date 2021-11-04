Blockchain Entrepreneurs launch new crypto product

Business / Your Money

by Mandla Ndlovu

Atria Fintech is a technology disruptor that offers bespoke fintech solutions for Atria Africa and its entire ecosystem. It falls under Cornerstone FinServ which is the holding company. Atria Fintech has entered into an exciting partnership with eMari to create a blockchain solution set to be known as eMariSwap.eMariSwap exchange is set to be the most advanced decentralized exchange built on the Binance Smart Chain. It is a decentralized financial system that seeks to create an ecosystem of financial products that do not rely on traditional financial intermediaries such as banks and government institutions. Its operations will be based on smart contracts which are automated enforceable agreements that do not need intermediaries to execute and can be accessed by anyone with an internet connection.eMariSwap Exchange uses an automated market maker model where users trade against a liquidity pool.Apostle Ncube of the Pan African Christian Business Network said "We are proud of the eMari product, it is a step in the right direction in the fintech revolution and eMariSwap has already demonstrated that it is stable, reliable and the next big thing out of Africa."According to the MetaMask Browser eMariSwap is already functional and has a total locked value of 100 000 USD which is set to grow to 1 million dollars in the next few months while the price of eMari is currently at $0.003 and it is projected to reach $1 by February 2022.Itai Gumbo the Chairman of the League of Patriots endorsed eMariSwap in an interview with this reporter he said " We are proud of our Zimbabwean blockchain entrepreneurs who are putting the country on the global Fintech map. Hopefully, the Ministry of Finance and financial regulators will create legislation that allows and regulates blockchain in Zimbabwe so that our country is not left behind in the Fintech revolution."