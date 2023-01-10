Murehwa violence: One Arrested

Business / Your Money

by Desmond Nleya

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed arresting one of the perpetrators of the Murehwa violence that circulated on social media last week.Through a statement, the police said one Never Chimutashu aged 67 years has been arrested and investigations continue to account for others.The video allegedly show people who claim to be ZANU PF youths assaulting purportedly CCC members who are senior citizens.However ZANU PF has since distanced its self from the video accusing the opposition of stage managing to win political mialage.Meanwhile, the opposition party, CCC has since confirmed that the victims have been accounted for and receiving medical attention.