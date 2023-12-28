Remitly Emerges as Top Choice for Zimbabweans Abroad: Fast, Affordable, and Fee-Free

Business / Your Money

by Libz Mbanje

In a significant trend, Zimbabweans in the diaspora are increasingly turning to Remitly.com for their money transfer needs, drawn by the platform's favorable exchange rates, vast collection points in Zimbabwe, and a commitment to transparency. This shift highlights a growing preference for digital remittance services that offer speed, affordability, and convenience.Remitly stands out as a digital remittance service with a mission to simplify the money transfer process. Operating exclusively online enables Remitly to keep costs low, translating into competitive exchange rates that benefit users. Beyond the financial aspects, Remitly prioritizes transparency, assuring users that their hard-earned money is protected throughout the journey back home.To send money using Remitly, follow these straightforward steps:1.Ensure that Remitly supports the country you wish to send money to.2.Download the Remitly app from the Google Play Store or the App Store.3.Create a free Remitly account (not required for the recipient).4.Gather all necessary details for your transfer, including the amount and recipient information.5.Send your transfer through the app.6.Relax, as Remitly takes care of the rest, keeping you and your recipient informed about the delivery status.For users in the UK, Remitly offers two convenient sending options:(£2.99): Send money quickly using your debit card for a nominal fee.(£1.99): Opt for a more cost-effective option by transferring funds directly from your bank account.Remitly provides recipients in Zimbabwe with four flexible delivery options:1.Securely deposit funds directly into the recipient's bank account.2.Recipients can collect cash from designated pickup points for quick access.3.Facilitate transfers directly to the recipient's mobile money account for swift access.4.Deposit funds directly onto the recipient's debit card for added convenience.In a move to enhance the impact of remittances, Remitly has introduced fee-free bank deposits for recipients at ZB Bank and First Capital Bank. This means more of the sender's money reaches the intended recipient without additional charges, making Remitly an even more attractive choice.Zimbabweans in the diaspora can join Remitly and experience the convenience of fast, affordable, and fee-free money transfers. To get started and contribute to fee-free bank deposits, use this link: [Remitly -]. Simplify your money transfers and make a positive impact on the lives of your loved ones in Zimbabwe with Remitly.