Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Your Money

Behind the Scenes: How money transfer businesses make money

by Libz Mbanje
57 mins ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
In an era of global connectivity, the ability to transfer money across borders efficiently has become a crucial service. Whether supporting families, facilitating business transactions, or aiding in emergencies, money transfer businesses play a pivotal role in the movement of funds. Have you ever wondered, though, how these businesses make money? Let's take a closer look at the revenue streams that power the wheels of the money transfer industry.

Transaction Fees: A Fundamental Revenue Source

One of the primary ways money transfer businesses generate revenue is through transaction fees. When users initiate a transfer, whether it's a flat fee or a percentage of the total amount, this fee contributes to the company's earnings. The fee structure may vary based on factors such as the transfer amount, the destination country, and the speed of the transaction.

The Currency Conversion Conundrum

Currency exchange is inherent to international money transfers, and money transfer businesses leverage this aspect to bolster their revenue. They apply a margin on the exchange rate, known as the foreign exchange markup. This margin, a small percentage added to the mid-market exchange rate, ensures that the business earns a profit on currency conversion.

Subscription and Membership Models

To attract and retain customers, some money transfer services offer subscription or membership plans. These plans often come with benefits such as reduced fees, faster transfer times, or exclusive services. Customers pay a recurring fee for these plans, providing a steady and predictable revenue stream for the money transfer business.

The Float and Interest Income

When funds are transferred, there's often a time lag between receiving money from the sender and disbursing it to the recipient. During this interim period, the money transfer business holds these funds in what is known as the "float." By earning interest on this float, the business can derive additional revenue.

Partnerships and Revenue-Sharing

Money transfer services frequently establish partnerships with financial institutions, agents, or other businesses to expand their reach. These partnerships can involve revenue-sharing arrangements, where the money transfer business receives a percentage of the fees generated by their partners.

Regulatory Compliance and Licensing

Operating in the financial services industry, money transfer businesses must adhere to stringent regulatory requirements. To legally provide their services, these businesses often incur licensing fees and invest in compliance measures. While not a direct revenue stream, these fees contribute to the overall cost structure, impacting pricing strategies.

Diversifying with Value-Added Services

In addition to core money transfer services, some providers diversify their offerings with value-added services. Mobile top-ups, bill payments, and prepaid card services are examples of these additional services, each accompanied by its own set of fees that contribute to the overall revenue of the business.

In conclusion, the revenue model of money transfer businesses is multifaceted, incorporating various fees, currency exchange margins, and strategic partnerships. As these businesses navigate the complex landscape of international finance, their ability to balance customer expectations with regulatory requirements plays a pivotal role in shaping their profitability and sustainability. The next time you initiate an international money transfer, you'll have a deeper understanding of the mechanisms that drive this essential financial service.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Magnifying the gains from migration in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe's poor road infrastructure blamed for traffic accidents

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Vene veCCC battling against against 'rebels'

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Bosso, Dembare on bended knees

6 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa to take over as SADC chair in August 2024

6 hrs ago | 656 Views

Remitly Emerges as Top Choice for Zimbabweans Abroad: Fast, Affordable, and Fee-Free

10 hrs ago | 508 Views

Mature Zambian leader suspends SADC conclusion on DRC elections

12 hrs ago | 1738 Views

CCC blocks Obey Sithole on X (formerly Twitter)

14 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Unlocking Opportunities: How to monetise WhatsApp

14 hrs ago | 360 Views

Chamisa's party rocked by double candidate chaos

15 hrs ago | 1144 Views

SADC mum on Congo election irregularities?

15 hrs ago | 908 Views

City of Harare warns of flooding

15 hrs ago | 420 Views

Food inflation hits Zimbabwe consumers

15 hrs ago | 319 Views

'Whites on Zimbabwe farms are entitled to be there,' says Minister

15 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Thieving merchandiser arrested paying lobola

15 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns corrupt land officers

15 hrs ago | 257 Views

Petroleum operating licenses go up in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 261 Views

Invictus Ernergy injects US$10,2 in Zimbabwe operations

15 hrs ago | 132 Views

59 households in Harare affected by flash floods

15 hrs ago | 194 Views

Chiwenga offers state-assisted funeral for bus accident victims

15 hrs ago | 247 Views

Manhize production expected to start in February 2024

15 hrs ago | 162 Views

Burial impasse drags on for 4 months

15 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mazekeen Jade dumps Stunner

28 Dec 2023 at 20:15hrs | 728 Views

UK lines up more investments in Zimbabwe

28 Dec 2023 at 19:19hrs | 642 Views

Zimbabwean appointed Manchester United's new head of data operations

28 Dec 2023 at 19:18hrs | 1551 Views

Kamativi Mine bypass road opens for traffic

28 Dec 2023 at 19:15hrs | 696 Views

Rival CCC candidates nominated to face a Zanu-PF candidate

28 Dec 2023 at 18:12hrs | 1004 Views

Colourful place names of Rhodesia and their origin

28 Dec 2023 at 17:59hrs | 1247 Views

List of renamed places in Zimbabwe

28 Dec 2023 at 16:46hrs | 1660 Views

2 arrested for beating suspected thief to death

28 Dec 2023 at 16:37hrs | 450 Views

Econet leading in mobile data and voice traffic

28 Dec 2023 at 16:36hrs | 82 Views

Man who left Zimbabwe for SA 61 years ago seeks relatives

28 Dec 2023 at 16:35hrs | 1304 Views

Man stabs brother over girlfriend

28 Dec 2023 at 14:08hrs | 1034 Views

Unlocking creativity with CapCut's Dynamic Photo Editing: Exploring Effects

28 Dec 2023 at 14:05hrs | 79 Views

Mutoko men gang-rape minor

28 Dec 2023 at 13:55hrs | 782 Views

PHOTOS: Mliswa showcases half of his 19 kids

28 Dec 2023 at 11:28hrs | 2793 Views

Zimbabwean hotels fully booked for Christmas and New Year holidays

28 Dec 2023 at 11:05hrs | 360 Views

Tshabangu received free legal services from Advocate Uriri

28 Dec 2023 at 10:51hrs | 1995 Views

Chamisa's unconventional command style

28 Dec 2023 at 10:46hrs | 1149 Views

Zimbabwe's MPs advocate for the removal of US sanctions

28 Dec 2023 at 10:45hrs | 265 Views

Clashes in DR Congo as opposition demands poll re-run

28 Dec 2023 at 10:45hrs | 605 Views

Hit-and-run leads to death on the spot

28 Dec 2023 at 10:44hrs | 419 Views

'Bulawayo is built on love'

28 Dec 2023 at 10:44hrs | 222 Views

2 fined for illegally removing TTI clamp

28 Dec 2023 at 10:44hrs | 371 Views

Zambezi River Authority allocates water for power generation at Kariba for 2024

28 Dec 2023 at 10:43hrs | 112 Views

Zimbabwe's CCC in leadership crisis as Nelson Chamisa steps back

28 Dec 2023 at 10:32hrs | 4007 Views

Christmas Day shooting suspect arrested

28 Dec 2023 at 10:28hrs | 287 Views

Woman accused of husband's murder surrenders to police

28 Dec 2023 at 10:27hrs | 696 Views

Zimbabwe MPs call for better pay for judicial officers

28 Dec 2023 at 10:27hrs | 91 Views