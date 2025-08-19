Business / Your Money
Best Side Hustles for Finance Bloggers: Try Forex Affiliate Marketing
50 mins ago | Views
If you're just running your blog for fun, cool, keep at it. If you're actually trying to stack some cash on the side, then you're sitting on a goldmine and you might not even know it yet. Have you heard about Forex affiliate marketing? Yeah, it sounds a bit "Wall Street Wolf," but it's actually not that deep.
So, what's the play here? If you've already got readers who trust your takes on money, why not toss them a little something extra - like, you know, links to legit Forex platforms? When your readers sign up, you get paid. That's it. It is passive income. No "get rich quick" nonsense, just leveraging what you're already doing.
Why even bother with a side hustle as a finance blogger?
Let's be real: making money off your blog is half the point. You've already put in the work building an audience who hangs on your every word about stocks, budgeting, FIRE, whatever. Why not line your pockets a bit more? It's not about spamming your readers - it's about offering them stuff they're already looking for. So, what is Forex affiliate marketing?
Simply put, you sign up with a Forex affiliate program, you get your own special link, and when someone uses it to sign up and starts trading, boom - money in your account. Some programs pay you a flat fee per sign-up, while others give you ongoing profit percentages of their trading activity. Sometimes, you can get both.
Why does this work so well for finance bloggers?
First off, your audience is already finance nerds, just like you. They're curious about all the latest investment stuff - crypto, stocks, and yeah, Forex. You're not pitching protein powder to vegans here; you're showing them a legit way to potentially make more money.
Second, the commissions are a grand per referral in some cases. If you'd rather play the long game, a little slice of their trades for months or even years is also an option.
Third, you probably don't even need to write new content. If you got an old post about "Best Ways to Make Passive Income," then simply drop in a Forex link. Got a review of trading apps? Update it with a mention of a solid Forex broker. Let that evergreen traffic work for you.
So, why AvaPartner?
Here's where it gets interesting. AvaPartner is the affiliate side of AvaTrade, which has been around since 2006. It is definitely not some sketchy fly-by-night operation. They're regulated, respected, and - bonus - your audience can actually trust them. This means they'll probably stick around and keep trading.
You get options for how you want to get paid: up to $1,000 per qualified client (not a typo), ongoing revenue share, or a hybrid of the two. Plus, they hand you all the banners, widgets, and tracking tools you need. You don't have to be some SEO wizard or code monkey to get this rolling. They even give you a personal affiliate manager if you're the hand-holding type. The program works almost anywhere - U.S., Europe, Africa, Asia, you name it. It doesn't matter where your readers are coming from; you can still cash in.
Getting started is quite simple. As you would expect, you need to go through a typical registration process. Once you have a personal affiliate link (along with marketing content and tools), you can add it to your blog and anywhere you desire, and wherever your audience hangs out. Alright, you should not overthink it - just dive in with your best-performing posts. You can toss in some banners, sprinkle a few in-text links, maybe drop a flashy call-to-action button or two. Nobody's stopping you from going wild, just keep it relevant.
Once you get your audience interested, you can see the clicks and commissions roll in. It might not be instant, but do not put your hands down. It is recommended to keep an eye on what's working (and what's flopping). When you check the dashboard, you should see who's clicking, signing up, and, more importantly, what's actually making you money. If a link's just sitting there gathering dust, switch things up. Rewrite that CTA, move your links around, test new placements - whatever gets the needle moving.
Wrapping It Up
In the end, the opportunity to monetize your finance blog through Forex affiliate marketing is a no-brainer. If you're a finance blogger and you're not at least dabbling in affiliate marketing, you're leaving money on the table. You would literally be just pointing your audience (who already trust your advice) toward a legit trading platform. Give AvaPartner a shot. Worst case? You make a few extra bucks. Best case? You build out a whole new revenue stream while you sleep. Not a bad deal, right?
Bottom line? Don't just write about smart money moves. Make one yourself. Dive into Forex affiliate marketing and watch your blog turn into a money-making machine.
