Patsime Trust, 2ND Street takes Poetry to another level

Entertainment / Arts

by Stanley Chirimbani

MUTARE - Patsime Trust and 2ND Street have become a beacon of hope on the local theatre scene by storm after a theatre drama called Upside down which has been showcased at the Courtald theatre.The theatre drama which is currently being showcased was launched in March, this year by Patsime Trust and Second Street.In an interview in the eastern border city, Patsime Trust coordinator Henry Tsopotsa said their aim is to push forward the society to engage with each other in discussing issues of poverty, moral decadence, and economic crisis."Patsime Trust and 2ND Street is on the verge of reintroducing and reigniting the fire that once was carried by theatre arts as means of portraying societal issues. The play Upside Down is there to raise awareness to the people as well as establishing ourselves, we also showcase this play to provoke dialogue for discussion", he said.Tsopotsa said through theatre they want the society to revitalize ways to sustain themselves and how best to deal with human rights violations and abuses.He said the play which has been running for several months now has 12 roles with six actors that are inter changeably rotating during the play."Our play has been showcased for several months and there are 12 roles but 6 actors change roles during the play. These actors include Shingirai Manyengavana, Zandile Mahala, Farirai Borerwe, Leo Marange, Shylet Sibanda, and Grace Gaviyao," he said.Tsopotsa further said that there is need for promoting the play and the Trust is giving promotion the play and the Trust is giving promotion to regular audience with the hope that Mutare's society will become alert to how theatre can promote dialogue and change the society.People in the theatre circles, this year, should expect Patsime Trust and 2ND Street's new meals entitled Man in the Poster and The Storm set to be released later this year.