Vadangolango eyes Germany

Entertainment / Arts

by Simbarashe Sithole

POPULAR Mvurwi artist Dion Makumba (43) popularly known as Vadangolango in the arts industry is set to tour Germany this year for exhibitions.Vadangolango was derived from his superb drawing skills which meant the guru in arts.Having obtained a certificate in art and designing at Hillock arts foundation in Chinhoyi, the artist started his career 30 years ago when he was in grade seven."I started drawing wildlife and portraits when l was in grade seven at Holy Rosary primary school in 1990 and at secondary school l followed my career till l obtained a certificate in Chinhoyi,"he said.Vadangolango is set to exhibit his paintings at the wachi gallary and wild geese art festival in June this year in Harare and is hoping to meet his buyers and sponsors before he leaves for Germany."This year is great for me as l am preparing for the wachi gallary exhibitions and the wild geese art festival in June soon after the exhibitions l am herding for Germany for another solo exhibitions," Vadangolango said."I already have paintings which are being exhibited by my friend in Germany Morgan Jamu at Krefeld zoo and some are in Manchester city.""People in Germany value arts more than we do here in Zimbabwe so it my wish to further my studies in German and permanently reside there while pursuing my career, so my visit there in June is to assess the situation there and if convinced will make plans to reside there permanently," he added.He bemoaned poor remuneration in most parts of Zimbabwe other than resort towns like Victoria falls and Kariba."Arts only pays in resort towns like Victoria Falls and Kariba where a number of tourist visit because they are our major customer, but in our towns like this Mvurwi no one will even bother to buy a painting so life then becomes very difficult for us."Meanwhile, Vadangolango is surviving on art signing in schools, churches and companies around Mvurwi, Guruve , Concession and Mutorashanga.Contact Makumba on +263782998293.